Company announcement no. 3 2018/2019

Allerød, 28 June 2018

Proceedings at the annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of Matas A/S was held on 28 June 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at IDA Mødecenter.

At the general meeting, note was taken of the Board of Directors’ report on the activities of the company during the 2017/18 financial year, the annual report for 2017/18 was approved, and the Board of Directors and the Executive Management were discharged from liability.

The shareholders approved the dividend of DKK 6.30 per share with a nominal value of DKK 2.50 proposed by the Board of Directors. The dividend will be paid out on 3 July 2018.

The shareholders approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors and the chairman of the Audit Committee for 2017/18.

Lars Vinge Frederiksen, Lars Frederiksen, Signe Trock Hilstrøm, Mette Maix, Christian Mariager and Birgitte Nielsen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors was authorised by the shareholders to let the company acquire treasury shares for up to 10% of its share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, always provided that the company’s holding of treasury shares may at no time exceed 10% of the share capital. The purchase price may not deviate by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of purchase.

The shareholders approved the amendments proposed by the Board of Directors to the company’s revised and compiled remuneration policy, which sets out overall incentive pay guidelines for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The Board of Directors was authorised by the shareholders to increase the company’s share capital by issuing new shares in the period to 1 April 2023 and to amend articles 3.1-3.3 of the Articles of Association accordingly.

The shareholders approved the lifting of the upper age limit of 70 years proposed by the Board of Directors and the corresponding amendment to article 9.4, third sentence, of the Articles of Association.

Immediately after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Vinge Frederiksen Chairman and Lars Frederiksen Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

