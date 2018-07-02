Public Safety Information Sharing and Analysis Organization Adopts VirnetX's Gabriel Secure Communications

NASA/KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. and ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Safety Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO), a critical cyber advisor to enhance public safety sectors (i.e. Police Agencies and Fire Departments) ability to combat cybercrime and cyber enabled crime, and VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE AMERICAN: VHC), a leader in Internet communication security software and technology, jointly announced today that the Public Safety Information Sharing and Analysis Organization is adopting the VirnetX Gabriel Collaboration Suite to facilitate secure communications with its member network.

"There are approximately 18,000 police agencies and 27,000 fire departments in the U.S., and our intent is to use Gabriel to securely communicate with them," said Jim Emerson, Public Safety ISAO Director. "Gabriel is easy to install and use on a variety of computer and mobile devices. It's cost effective and advanced in terms of end to end encryption and DNS security."

"The Public Safety ISAO has a vital role to play in advising our public safety first responders about fighting cybercrime," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "We share in the importance of their mission and are confident that Gabriel will provide a secure environment for practitioners and agencies to interact, collaborate, and share."

About Public Safety ISAO

The Public Safety ISAO is to provide public private collaborative cyber data and service solutions which address public safety needs by partnering widely with private sector stakeholders to deliver critical cyber capabilities at little or no cost to public safety agencies and organizations. Strategic initiatives to accomplish this include:

Implementation of the Global Accredited Registry and Registrar Data Access Network (GARDANET); Ensuring Public Safety unfettered access to Whois data post GDPR implementation.

Development of a Cyber COMPSTAT Framework for Information Sharing which is driven by Public Safety domain intelligence needs versus the all too often "firehose approach."

Creation of a Digital Evidence Technical and Legal Knowledge Sharing Environment permitting Public Safety to benefit from common awareness through global collaboration.

For more information go to https://psisao.org/

About ISAOs

ISAOs, Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations, are owners and operators of critical infrastructure, relevant agencies, and other public- and private-sector stakeholders through a voluntary consensus standards development process to identify a common set of voluntary standards and guidelines for the creation and functioning of ISAOs. These standards address, but are not limited to, contractual agreements, business processes, operating procedures, technical specifications, and privacy protections. ISAOs advise on best practices and lessons learned from existing Information Sharing and Analysis Centers and other information sharing organizations.

The establishment of ISAOs allows communities of interest to share cyber threat information with each other on a voluntary basis, resulting in an effective ISAO Ecosystem. ISAOs may also, if they choose, participate in existing federal cybersecurity information sharing programs, providing access to near-real-time cyber threat indicators. The goal is to create deeper and broader networks of information sharing nationally that foster the development and adoption of automated mechanisms for the sharing of information to elevate the security of the Nation. For more information, please visit https://www.isao.org/

About VirnetX Gabriel Collaboration Suite

Gabriel Connection Technology™ creates private and secure networks using VirnetX Secure Domains that cannot be publicly accessed through standard DNS. Gabriel Collaboration Suite™, built on top of Gabriel Connection Technology, operates within a client's secure domain as an easy to use, set of essential applications, that allow businesses and their employees to easily communicate and collaborate with their peers in a secure, end-to-end encrypted environment. The essential applications include, Secure Mail, Secure Messaging, Secure Voice Call, Secure Share & Sync and Secure Gateway Service, all accessible through an integrated and easy to use interface on mobile or desktop devices. VirnetX's Gabriel Secure Gateway Service allows users to configure and remotely access all their private network services without disclosing private network information or opening special ports that can make them vulnerable to malicious hacking or attacks. For more information about our products and technology and how it can assist with achieving regulatory compliance including HIPAA, please contact our sales at sales@virnetx.com or go to https://www.gabrielsecure.com/

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for secure communications including 4G LTE security. The Company's software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to facilitate secure communications and to create a secure environment for real-time communication applications such as instant messaging, VoIP, smart phones, eReaders and video conferencing. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 115 U.S. and international patents and over 50 pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com

