Public notice - Lane reductions on Des Allumettes Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane reductions on the Des Allumettes Bridge, which links Pembroke, Ontario, to Isle‑aux‑Allumettes, Quebec, during the following periods:

Monday, June 25 , to Friday, June 29 , from 7 am to 5 pm

During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.



PSPC thanks users for their patience.

