Publication of offer document by Nordic Transport Group Holding A/S

20 June 2018



With reference to NeuroSearch A/S' ("NeuroSearch") announcement of 31 May 2018 (no. 11 - 18) concerning a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of NeuroSearch to acquire the entire share capital of NeuroSearch against cash consideration of DKK 4.45 for each share of a nominal value of DKK 1.00 (the "Offer"), Nordic Transport Group Holding A/S ("NTG Holding") has today published an offer document and an acceptance form pursuant to section 4(2) of Danish Executive Order no. 1171/2017 on Takeover Bids (the "Takeover Order").



Reference is made to NTG Holding's announcement today for further details.



This announcement, including the offer document and the acceptance form is accessible on NeuroSearch's website www.neurosearch.com.



The Board further notes that the offer period applicable to the conditional, voluntary public takeover offer launched by Gefion Group Investments A/S ("Gefion") pursuant to section 25 of the Takeover Order automatically is extended until

the date of expiry of the offer period for the Offer, i.e. until 8 August 2018, unless Gefion prior to such date withdraws the Original Offer in accordance with the terms of the offer document pertaining to the Original Offer. The withdrawal of the Original Offer must be disclosed pursuant to section 20 of the Takeover Order. Shareholders who have accepted the Original Offer may as of now pursuant to section 25 of the Takeover Order for a period of 3 business days withdraw their acceptances of the Original Offer. If the Original Offer is withdrawn, any acceptances of the Original Offer will automatically lapse.



As a result of the offer period pertaining to the Original Offer having been extended, the deadline for the Board's obligation to submit a statement concerning the Original Offer pursuant to section 22 of the Takeover Order has likewise been extended.



Therefore, the Board intends no later than 2 July 2018 to submit a joint statement concerning the Offer and the Original Offer. However, if the Original Offer is withdrawn, see above, before 2 July 2018 the Board reserves the right to submit a statement concerning only the Offer no later than 16 July 2018 and the Board will no longer be required to submit a statement concerning the Original Offer.



The Board notes that if either of NTG Holding or Gefion after 2 July 2018 improves its offer, the Board will submit a supplementary statement to the extent that such statement is required pursuant to applicable law.



As stated in NeuroSearch's announcement of 31 May 2018 (no. 11 - 18) concerning the Offer and in NeuroSearch's announcement of 25 May 2018 (no. 10 - 18) concerning the Original Offer, the Board recommends NeuroSearch's shareholders to await the Board's statement prior to potentially accepting the Offer or the Original Offer.







Contact

Allan Andersen, CEO, mobile telephone 4016 3864.







About NeuroSearch

NeuroSearch A/S (NEUR) is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.





Attachments