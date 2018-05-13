QT Medical Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for Home-use 12-lead ECG

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QT Medical, Inc. received US FDA 510(k) clearance for its revolutionary "QT ECG", a 12-lead ECG system that can be used in the home and operated by the patient themselves to perform a hospital-grade ECG scan of their hearts that is instantaneously sent through the cloud to a physician for evaluation.

QT Medical's technology empowers the patients to take an active role in managing their heart disease. Heart disease is responsible for 1 out of every 4 deaths in the U.S. and is the number 1 killer world-wide. No longer do patients with heart disease have to make long trips to their cardiologists, hospitals, or emergency rooms to get diagnostic, hospital-grade ECG scans. They can now perform these tests from the comfort of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection, allowing peace of mind, saving time, reducing stress, and improving outcomes.

Using QT Medical's technology allows physicians to provide better and timely care to their patients. The QT ECG opens a window for doctors to have the full cardiac diagnostic information they need at their fingertips to make an informed medical decision for their patients. Compared to the time it takes for a patient to call for an ambulance or rush to the emergency room, the QT ECG delivers crucial ECG data to doctors, wherever they may be, allowing immediate diagnosis and saving precious time in determining proper management during a potential cardiac event.

QT Medical's ECG is a health insurance company's dream come true when aiming to reduce costs for patients recovering from acute cardiac care. Patients who are discharged from a hospital following any cardiac surgery may not know whether they should return to the emergency room if they experience chest discomfort. The QT ECG connects patients with their cardiologists in near real-time. When patients have symptoms, they can quickly and easily send their ECG to the cloud for diagnosis, potentially avoiding costly, time-consuming, and unnecessary visits to the emergency room. Importantly, when the home ECG shows significant changes, the cardiologist can make the diagnosis immediately and expedite the process to ensure the patient receives timely and immediate treatment.

For more information, connect with us:

QT Medical, Inc

1001 W Carson St, Ste U

Torrance, CA 90502

424 – 558 – 3500

marketing(at)qtmedical.com

http://www.qtmedical.com

https://twitter.com/qtmedicalinc

https://www.facebook.com/qtmedical/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/qt-medical-inc-/

SOURCE QT Medical