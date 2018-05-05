05.05.2018 19:19:37

Qatar And Glencore Scrap Plan To Sell Rosneft Stake To CEFC

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) announced that Glencore-QIA Consortium has sent a notice to CEFC to terminate that agreement originally put in place in December 2016 for the purposes of acquiring a 19.5 precent stake in Rosneft and will take direct ownership of the underlying Rosneft shares. Glencore will retain a 0.57 percent holding in Rosneft. Qatar will pay Glencore about 3.7 billion euros for the shares it's acquiring.

Glencore said that the Consortium has entered into an agreement to transfer a 14.16 percent stake in Rosneft to a wholly owned subsidiary of QIA the consideration for which will to be used for the settlement of the Consortium's liabilities. This agreement will become effective on 7 May 2018. After the new deal, Qatar Investment Authority will own 18.93 percent of Rosneft.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Freitag deutliche Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB