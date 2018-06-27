Qualcomm and New H3C Ship 802.11ax Enterprise Access Point

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Tsinghua Unigroup Subsidiary New H3C (New H3C), announced the availability of the H3C WA6628, an 802.11ax enterprise grade Access Point (AP), based on Qualcomm Technologies' IPQ8078 802.11ax chipset. This new solution is designed to offer one of the fastest throughput rates for an enterprise AP, by supporting 12 stream channels that serve data to up to 1000 client devices simultaneously. The WA6628 is targeted to begin shipping to customers in September 2018.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About New H3C

New H3C Group (New H3C) is a world-leading digital solutions provider committed to be the most trusted partner for our customers to achieve business innovation and industrial upgrades. The company has provided a full range of Compute, Storage, Networking and Security under the H3C digital solutions infrastructure and to provide a complete, one-stop digital platform solutions that include Cloud Computing, Big Data, Big Interconnectivity, Big Security, Big Surveillance, Edge Computing, AI and Block chain. In addition, New H3C is also the exclusive provider of HPE® branded Servers and Storage products as well as Technical Services in China.

With technology innovation as its core engine, New H3C has over 50% of its staff focusing on research and development. As of May 2018, New H3C has 8,719 patent applications, in which 90% of such patents being inventions.

