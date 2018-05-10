Quality Technology, Inc. Acquires Fusion PPT, LLC

LARGO, Md., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Technology, Inc. (QuTech), the premier provider of federal information technology services announced today the acquisition of Fusion PPT, LLC.

Fusion PPT is the first acquisition for QuTech as they expand their services in the areas of cyber security, cloud computing, DevOps, and big data analytics. This acquisition also expands QuTech's customer base to new markets within The Department of Defense, The National Institutes of Health, Homeland Security, The Pension Benefits Guaranty Corporation, and within the several intelligence agencies.

CEO of QuTech, Ms. Renee Parker noted, "The acquisition of Fusion PPT is a major step in our growth and the addition of Fusion PPT's services will allow us to serve a broader set of customers in the federal market with an expanded set of services." Fusion PPT provides clients with highly skilled experts who maintain a deep knowledge of leading technologies. Their staff combine their specialized skills with the firm's proven problem-solving approach, ensuring that they understand a client's mission and objectives. Their consulting approach, combined with client insight and technology acumen, provides us with the unique ability to design, develop and implement the optimal technology solution for the client.

Fusion PPT's founder Michael Biddick commented, "I have been very impressed by the QuTech team and their shared commitment to their staff and customers. I look forward to this new chapter and growth for the organization!"

About Quality Technology, Inc

Founded in 1989, Quality Technology, Inc. (QuTech) is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certified Information Technology (IT) solutions firm committed to providing services, products, and total customer satisfaction. We employ state-of-the-art technology and a broad range of technical expertise to meet and exceed client requirements. QuTech combines over 29 years of partnership with Federal, State, and Local Governments, and a strong track record of attracting and retaining highly qualified technical personnel to provide our customers with solutions that meet their needs at a low risk and at a reasonable cost.

