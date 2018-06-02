Quantum Cobalt Corp - Announces Schmidt as CEO

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Quantum Cobalt Corp. (CSE: QBOT; OTC: BRVVF; FRA: 23B) ("Quantum" or the "Company") has appointed David Schmidt as the Company's CEO and to the board of directors.

Mr. Schmidt has over 15 years of experience working as a consultant to private and public companies, advising on financings, corporate and financial disclosure, as well as corporate development. He holds a bachelor of applied science (mining) from the University of British Columbia. He is currently a director of White Gold Corp.

Greg Burns has resigned from the board of directors and as the Company's CEO. The company would like to thank Mr. Burns for his support and guidance over the years, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

