Quilvest Private Equity announces new leadership structure

NEW YORK, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quilvest Private Equity, the private equity arm of the Quilvest Group, is today pleased to announce the following changes to its leadership structure as part of its broader strategy to further develop and grow its differentiated investment platform.

Alexis Meffre has been appointed to the role of Executive Chairman of Quilvest Private Equity. Alexis, who is sixth generation of the controlling shareholder family and most recently, Vice Chairman, brings extensive private equity experience to the position from previous roles at ACG Capital, Proparco and Goldman Sachs. He is a business school graduate from HEC, Paris and IEP Paris (Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris). He takes on the leadership role from Stanislas Poniatowski, former Lazard Frères Managing Director, who retired in June.

Guy Zarzavatdjian has transitioned out of his previous role as CEO of Quilvest Private Equity and will leverage his 30+ year private equity career across Europe, the USA and Emerging Markets to focus on the PE direct investments business of the firm.

As part of an initiative to promote a strong and integrated partnership across the entire platform which serves over 300 investors in six geographies (Paris, New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Luxembourg), an Executive Committee has been established to cover the five business lines: Private Equity (direct), Private Equity (funds and co-investments), Real Estate (funds and direct), Credit and Consulting.

The Committee is made up of the following senior partners from the different business lines: Alexis Meffre, Benton Cummings, Maninder Saluja and Emile Zakhia. Investment decisions will continue to be made by the firms' various Investment Committees.

Commenting on the announcement, Stanislas Poniatowski, former Chairman of Quilvest Private Equity, said: "We believe that these management changes will help us to further build a stronger, more cohesive organisation in order to continue to deliver our exciting ambitions and plans for our investors in the years ahead. With roots in the Family business and a solid track-record in private equity, Alexis is the ideal individual to take on the role of Executive Chairman. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Guy for his leadership and significant contribution to the firm in recent years. I am delighted he will continue with the firm in a senior advisory role for our direct investments."

Guy Zarzavatdjian, added: "Over its 45-year history, Quilvest Private Equity has built a unique and far-reaching business focused on a true spirit of partnership with Family DNA. Through an extensive network of relationships that have been nurtured over four decades, we are able to uncover exciting investment opportunities with significant potential for our investors that others do not see. I look forward to continuing to work with the Quilvest Private Equity team and believe that with this new structure, we have the right capabilities in place to strengthen, innovate and grow our platform further."

Alexis Meffre, incoming Executive Chairman of Quilvest Private Equity, added: "This business has a pioneering heritage and has evolved over six family generations into a truly global organisation. It is a real privilege to be taking over the Chairmanship from Stanislas. I look forward to building on all his achievements and success to date and working with our shareholders, clients and colleagues to help shape the future of this great business."

Quilvest Private Equity is the private equity arm of the Quilvest Group, a leading global independent wealth manager and private equity investor founded a century ago by a family of entrepreneurs. Since 1972, Quilvest Private Equity has supported talented families and entrepreneurs in the strategic development of their business. As of June 2018, Quilvest Private Equity was managing about $5 billion of assets.

