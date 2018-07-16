R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Effective Treatment for Trigeminal Neuralgia

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R3 Stem Cell is now offering effective treatment for trigeminal neuralgia at its Center of Excellence in Las Vegas. The therapies are administered by highly skilled providers in a Concierge location.

Trigeminal neuralgia may be a debilitating condition for patients, with symptoms that can vary from sharp, stabbing pain to a constant aching or burning. Unfortunately the condition may be chronic and not respond well to traditional treatments.

When it comes to stem cell therapy for trigeminal neuralgia, several studies are showing excellent results with the procedures for neurologic conditions. The doctors in Las Vegas who administer the procedures are Double Board Certified and the Center is contemporary and accommodating for patients.

R3 Stem Cell currently offers a complimentary phone consultation for those interested in the procedure who do not live nearby. In addition, the R3 concierge service provides a dedicated patient representative to obtain medical records and assist with the logistics for travel.

With over ten thousand successful procedures performed nationwide, R3 is at the forefront of regenerative therapies. Patients come to the Centers from all over the country, as well as internationally. Visit the R3 concierge website to read more and call (844) GET-STEM to set up the free phone consultation.

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell