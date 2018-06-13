Savosolar Plc Company Announcement 13 June 2018 at 8.00 a.m. (CEST)

RESOLUTIONS OF SAVOSOLAR PLC'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Savosolar Plc was held on 12 June 2018 in Helsinki. A total of 24 shareholders as well as 3,891,001 shares and votes were represented in the meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved on the following issues:

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on issuance of shares, options and other special rights

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to decide, in one or more transactions, on the issuance of shares and the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act as follows:

The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization may in total amount to a maximum of 400,000,000 shares, representing approximately 305.93 per cent of the company's shares on the date of the notice and on the date of the meeting.

The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions of the issuances of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The issuance of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue), if there is a weighty financial reason for the company.

Shares may be conveyed either against payment or free of charge in the company's share issues. A directed share issue may be a share issue without payment only if there is an especially weighty reason for the same both for the company and in regard to the interests of all shareholders in the company.

The authorization replaces the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2018 to the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act. The authorization shall be valid until 11 June 2023.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

Board of Directors

For more information:

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

This company announcement contains information that Savosolar Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 13 June 2018 at 8.00 a.m. (CEST).

Savosolar in brief

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company's collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar's vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems - market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savosolar's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners, tel. +46 8 505 65 172.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Savosolar Oyj via Globenewswire

