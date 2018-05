RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that Bob Handzel has been named Vice President, Chief Claim Officer. Handzel will be responsible for successful claims handling and resolution for the corporation’s diverse insurance programs. He replaces Don Driscoll, who has transitioned to an executive leadership position in RLI’s claim department.

Handzel began his career at RLI in 2006 as Director, Casualty Claims and was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Claim in 2012 and Vice President, Claim in 2016. Handzel has more than 40 years of industry experience. Prior to joining RLI, he held various claims positions at CNA Insurance.

"Bob’s decades of insurance industry experience and years of leadership make him well-suited for this role,” said RLI Insurance Company President & COO Craig Kliethermes. "I am confident he will continue ensuring our claim organization is positioned for further success in a rapidly changing environment.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving diverse, niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by A.M. Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 43 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 22 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

