RRC Offers New Smart Home Certification Program for Real Estate Agents

CHICAGO, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC), formerly the Council of Residential Specialists, announced today the availability of its new Smart Home Certification program for real estate agents. This unique program is designed to help agents distinguish themselves from other agents in the quickly evolving area of smart home technologies.

To earn Smart Home Certification, agents must complete 12 credit hours of education including one live classroom course, one on-demand e-Learning course and two hours of relevant webinar recordings, all available through the Residential Real Estate Council.

The Smart Home Certification demonstrates to buyers and sellers that an agent is dedicated to developing expertise about the technology, privacy issues, and best transition tactics to assist them with a smart home sale.

"The training and certification offered through RRC not only increases an agent's technical and listing skills, it adds value for their clients by equipping them with skills and tools to identify what qualifies as a smart home and to advise them on how to value the technology," says Lana Vukovljak, CEO of the Residential Real Estate Council.

Agents interested in obtaining the RRC Smart Home Certification can register by visiting CRS.com/smart-home-certification or contacting RRC Customer Care at 800-462-8841.

About the Residential Real Estate Council

The Residential Real Estate Council, formerly the Council of Residential Specialists, is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. The Council is comprised of more than 33,000 members and supports them with education, networking events, practitioner developed tools and mentoring. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding achievement in residential real estate.

