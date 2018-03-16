ATX 3 444 0,7%  Dow 24 947 0,3%  Nasdaq 7 020 -0,2%  Euro 1,2290 -0,2% 
Radio Program 'In Your Right Mind' will Explore How Stereotypes and Biases can Evolve a Person in a New Broadcast on 790 AM KABC

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "In Your Right Mind," a weekly radio program that features in-depth roundtable discussions of today's leading behavioral health headlines, is set to air an informative show "Are we all prone to inherent bias?," this Sunday, March 18, at 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Talk Radio 790 AM KABCLos Angeles. The broadcast will discuss inherent prejudice, and how stereotypes and biases that come from life experiences and interactions with others becomes a part of our lives. The show is hosted by Tonmoy Sharma, M.B.B.S., M.Sc., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Health, who provides an in-depth medical and clinical expertise, and co-host Stefanie Wilder-Taylor.

This Sunday's guest is Chad Forbes, Ph.D., an Associate Professor of Social Neuroscience in the department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Delaware. Dr. Forbes utilizes cognitive neuroscience methodologies including electroencephalography (EEG), functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and lesion studies to investigate how different contexts affect the way we interpret information. He examines the causes and consequences of stigma and stereotypes on the minds and brains of majority and minority groups.

Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, it threatens the future and renders the present inaccessible. It is defined as an attitude toward a person based on his or her group membership. Whereas, stereotypes threat is a kind of situational pressure or stress that targets a negative stereotype.

"Bias and micro aggressions are intriguing social cues that can stay with us through a lifetime and are ever present in the way that we interact with the world and the people in it," says Dr. Sharma.

The social neuroscience methods examine people in real time and the specialty can index their reaction to stimuli even if these thought processes are unconscious or unwilling to acknowledge their fillings. Tune in this Sunday to know the causes and consequences of stigma and stereotypes on the minds and brains of majority and minority groups in our society.

For those who are interested in listening to this past show, previous episodes of "In Your Right Mind" shows are available on iTunes or on demand. For additional questions pertaining to "In Your Right Mind," please visit the website or send questions to communications@inyourrightmind.com.

About "In Your Right Mind"
"In Your Right Mind" is a weekly behavioral health radio show that covers various topics each week, including mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and addiction/dual diagnosis disorders. Dr. Tonmoy Sharma and Stefanie Wilder-Taylor are the hosts of the show. In addition, each program will feature guest speakers throughout the United States participating in a roundtable discussion about headlines in behavioral health. The mission of "In Your Right Mind" is to raise awareness about behavioral health issues that get people talking. The hour-long show airs every Sunday at 5 p.m. PDT on Talk Radio 790 KABC Los Angeles. "In Your Right Mind" is produced in conjunction with Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services. For more information, visit www.InYourRightMind.com.

 

(PRNewsFoto/In Your Right Mind)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radio-program-in-your-right-mind-will-explore-how-stereotypes-and-biases-can-evolve-a-person-in-a-new-broadcast-on-790-am-kabc-300615493.html

SOURCE In Your Right Mind

