Radio Program 'In Your Right Mind' will Explore Motivational Interviewing in a New Broadcast on 790 AM KABC

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "In Your Right Mind," a weekly radio program that features in-depth roundtable discussions of today's leading behavioral health headlines, is set to air an informative show "Motivational Interviewing," this Sunday, March 4, at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Talk Radio 790 AM KABCLos Angeles. The broadcast will discuss motivational interviewing, an evidence-based strategy in behavioral health treatment which helps patients resolve their ambivalence and facilitate changes for patients with substance use disorders. The show is hosted by Tonmoy Sharma, M.B.B.S., M.Sc., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Health, who provides an in-depth medical and clinical expertise, and co-host Stefanie Wilder-Taylor.

One of Sunday's guests is Jennifer Hettema, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and an associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of New Mexico. She conducts research the development, evaluation, and dissemination of brief behavioral health interventions in medical and other settings with an emphasis on promoting health equity.

The other guest is Ken Resnicow, Ph.D., a professor at the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation at the University of Michigan. He is also the president of Academic Assistance, a health care consulting company that provides motivational interviewing training and program development for top health care delivery companies in the U.S. His research interest includes understanding the relationship between ethnicity and health behaviors, school-based health promotion programs, substance use prevention and harm reduction and motivational interviewing for chronic disease prevention.

Motivational interviewing and mindfulness are two distinct treatment techniques. It is helpful to manage neurobiological, emotional and cognitive cravings for people diagnosed with substance use disorders and prepare them for change. To learn more about integrating mindfulness and motivational interviewing, and how both of these improve treatment outcomes, tune in this Sunday.

"Motivational interviewing is a conversational style of speaking with people used in a mental health setting. It is particularly designed for people who are ambivalent about making a change," says Dr. Hettema.

For those who are interested in listening to this past show, previous episodes of "In Your Right Mind" shows are available on iTunes or on demand. For additional questions pertaining to "In Your Right Mind," please visit the website or send questions to communications@inyourrightmind.com.

About "In Your Right Mind"

"In Your Right Mind" is a weekly behavioral health radio show that covers various topics each week, including mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and addiction/dual diagnosis disorders. Dr. Tonmoy Sharma and Stefanie Wilder-Taylor are the hosts of the show. In addition, each program will feature guest speakers throughout the United States participating in a roundtable discussion about headlines in behavioral health. The mission of "In Your Right Mind" is to raise awareness about behavioral health issues that get people talking. The hour-long show airs every Sunday at 5 p.m. PST on Talk Radio 790 KABC Los Angeles. "In Your Right Mind" is produced in conjunction with Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services. For more information, visit www.InYourRightMind.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radio-program-in-your-right-mind-will-explore-motivational-interviewing-in-a-new-broadcast-on-790-am-kabc-300607725.html

SOURCE In Your Right Mind