(RTTNews) - Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS), a company focused on developing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology, presented results from "Response Rates for Hip, Femoral Neck, and Lumbar Spine Bone Mineral Density or BMD in Patients Treated with Abaloparatide Followed by Alendronate - Results from Phase 3 ACTIVExtend" at ENDO 2018, the Endocrine Society's 100th Annual Meeting and Expo in Chicago.

In ACTIVExtend, patients who had completed 18 months of TYMLOS or abaloparatide injection, or placebo in the ACTIVE Phase 3 trial were transitioned to receive 24 additional months of open-label alendronate, a bisphosphonate.

BMD was measured at the lumbar spine, total hip, and femoral neck from the beginning of ACTIVE to the end of ACTIVExtend. A responder was defined as a patient with BMD increases at all three sites.

According to Radius Health, BMD response rates increased in both the abaloparatide followed by alendronate group and the placebo followed by alendronate group from ACTIVE baseline through the 43 months of ACTIVExtend.

In addition, the company noted that there were significantly greater BMD response rates in the abaloparatide followed by alendronate group versus the placebo followed by alendronate group at all three sites combined.

At the 43-month timepoint, 60.7 percent of abaloparatide followed by alendronate patients experienced BMD increases of more than 3 percent at all three sites, compared with 24 percent of patients who received placebo followed by alendronate.

"We are extremely pleased to share our new responder analysis from the 43-month data relating to BMD. These findings support the belief that sequential treatment with abaloparatide followed by alendronate may result in consistent gains in bone mass," said Chad Deal, lead author and Head of the Center for Osteoporosis and Metabolic Bone Disease and Vice Chair Quality and Outcomes, Department of Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic.