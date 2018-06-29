Realtor.com® Doubles Down on New York City Experience for Home Seekers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com®, The Home of Home SearchSM , today launched a custom New York-centric experience designed specifically to help prospective home buyers and renters navigate the unique nuances of searching for a home in New York City. Users who are looking in New York's five boroughs - Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island - will see enhanced building pages and be able to search for homes based on additional property types and building amenities.

"People unfamiliar with the New York City housing market may be surprised at how different the home search experience can be here," said Nate Johnson, chief marketing officer at realtor.com®. "Whether you are looking for a no-fee rental or a pet-friendly condo with a doorman, realtor.com®'s new New York experience helps consumers find homes based on their unique wants and needs."

The expanded New York experience gives prospective New York home shoppers and renters looking within the five boroughs the ability to:

Search by property types , including Condo, Townhouse, Co-op and Condo-op

Filter by building amenities:

For-Sale: Dishwasher, Doorman, Elevator, Furnished, Outdoor Space, Pets Allowed, Laundry, Parking Garage

Rental: Dishwasher, Doorman, Elevator, Furnished, Laundry Room, No Fee Only, Outdoor Space, Pets Allowed

View integrated maintenance costs, now included in the monthly cost calculator on every listing page

, now included in the monthly cost calculator on every listing page Gain a deeper understanding of the overall building through enhanced building pages, which include background information, highlights, photos, available and recently sold units.

"New York is one of the largest and most dynamic real estate markets in the world, but it is also one of the most complex to navigate," said Johnson. "We are committed to simplifying the process by continually developing our New York market offering to deliver a customized, tailored experience and connecting consumers to real estate professionals."

All of the New York City-specific features will be fully available by the end of June across the realtor.com® desktop, mobile web and the iOS and Android app experiences.

