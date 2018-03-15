Realty ONE Group Announces the Launch of Newly Revamped Blog

IRVINE, Calif., Mar. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realty ONE Group, the fifth-largest real estate brokerage and one of the fastest growing franchisors in the nation, is proud to announce the unveiling of its newly redesigned blog, Unwritten launching on March 15. With its tagline being the "Stories of Tomorrow", UNwritten will serve as the industry's go-to source for the latest news, trends, tech tools and commentary.

"Real estate can be seen as confusing to those who don't understand it, and we're here to change that by humanizing the industry," said founder and CEO Kuba Jewgeniew. "UNwritten will be our platform to share our passion by allowing us to further connect with our professionals, keep them informed of the latest trends, and inspire them to become empowered entrepreneurs."

The company's core belief that everything matters and everyone has a voice plays a pivotal role in the creation of the blog. Along with news articles, tips and commentary pieces, the blog will also house the company's premier podcast, UNreal, as well as Jewgieniew's own personal blog, Kuba's Corner.

"I believe that anyone can be a great storyteller, whether it's written on a piece of paper or spoken aloud," explained Jewgieniew. "We're breaking the industry ice with UNwritten by having our real estate professionals and members of our ONE family—the innovators, dreamers, and artists—tell their stories, which in turn will open the doors to inspiration for anyone who is reading or listening in."

Visit and subscribe to UNwritten by visiting http://blog.realtyonegroup.com.

About Realty ONE Group: One-hundred percent family-owned and debt-free, Realty ONE Group was founded in 2005 and is proudly known as the industry's premier UNbrokerage. Realty ONE Group has rapidly evolved with over 10,000 real estate professionals in 110 offices across 26 states. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group