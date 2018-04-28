Realty ONE Group Reports Successful End of First Quarter

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realty ONE Group, the fifth-largest real estate brokerage and one of the fastest growing real estate franchisors in the nation, announces a successful end to the first quarter. Showing no signs of slowing down, the brokerage opened 24 offices, expanded into 5 new states, and brought on over 300 new real estate professionals within the first few months of the year.

"Realty ONE Group continues breaking records and to exceed expectations in the first quarter shows that we are moving forward in the right direction," said Chief Operating Officer, Michael Clear. "All business units had a record Q1 and we have tremendous momentum leading us into the remainder of the year."

In the first fiscal quarter alone, Realty ONE Group owned 7 percent of the market share in Arizona month over month. Transactions nearly doubled during this time as well. Realty ONE Group still holds the number one market share in Nevada.

"We are pleased to report such explosive growth," said founder and CEO, Kuba Jewgieniew. "Realty ONE Group is on the fast track of bringing on 100 new offices by the end of 2018, which is a testament to how fast we are growing as a brand. Our goal is to have 500 offices across all 50 states and expand into 10 new international territories, and as we maintain this momentum, we will meet this goal by 2020."

About Realty ONE Group: One-hundred percent family-owned and debt-free, Realty ONE Group was founded in 2005 and is proudly known as the industry's premier UNbrokerage. Realty ONE Group has rapidly evolved with over 10,000 real estate professionals in 125 offices across 32 states. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

