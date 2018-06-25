(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 0.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,900-point plateau, although it may bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast is positive thanks mainly to a surge in crude oil prices, while bargain hunting may also be in order. The European and U.S. markets were mostly in the green on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index fell 41.79 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 10,899.28 after trading between 10,828.86 and 10,914.83.

Among the actives, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.44 percent, while Largan Precision tumbled 2.78 percent, MediaTek and Hon Hai Precision both shed 0.48 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 2.48 percent, Innolux dropped 1.32 percent, AU Optronics retreated 2.26 percent, Cathay Financial collected 0.18 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.37 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.69 percent, Mega Financial was unchanged, Formosa Plastic perked 0.92 percent, Chunghwa Telecom picked up 0.46 percent and China Steel was up 0.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, although the NASDAQ ended in the red. The gains by the Dow allowed the blue chip index to avoid its longest losing streak in over forty years.

The Dow added 119.19 points or 0.49 percent to 24,580.89, while the NASDAQ fell 20.14 points or 0.26 percent to 7,692.82 and the S&P 500 rose 5.13 points or 0.19 percent to 2,754.89. For the week, the Dow slumped 2 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P slid 0.9 percent.

A rally by energy stocks fueled to the strength on Wall Street, as the price of crude oil spiked on news out of the closely watched OPEC meeting in Vienna. Reports said OPEC planned to increase oil production by about 1 million barrels per day, although a specific figure was not provided.

The uncertainty generated by the statement contributed to a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for August delivery soared $3.04 or 4.6 percent to $68.58 a barrel.

Traders largely shrugged off lingering trade concerns even as President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported to the U.S. from the European Union.