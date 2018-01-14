Recaro partners with Ford on the Special Edition Mustang Bullitt, debuting at NAIAS

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Steve McQueen is a legend. And Bullitt is a legend as well as the famous dark green Ford Mustang he drifted through San Francisco," said Martin C. Klein, head of Recaro Automotive Seating. "Recaro is a perfect fit and we are honored to deliver our equally legendary performance seats for the limited edition Ford Mustang Bullitt."

With at least 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque delivered by its upgraded 5.0-liter V8, the new Ford Mustang Bullitt tops out at 163 mph. The Recaro designed performance seats optimize the driver's connection to this iconic power car, whether it is headed onto the open road or the racetrack.

Perfectly matching the limited Mustang Bullitt's exterior colors Shadow Black and the classic Dark Highland Green, the Recaro driver and passenger seats come with black leather trim and unique green accent stitching. Recaro enhances the overall seat design and performance with unique foam, cushion and side bolstering, achieving a seat contour that amplifies the riding experience and helps to eliminate body fatigue. The integrated headrest features the brand's distinctive, racing-inspired pass-through harness bezels.

Visitors to the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) can see the limited Mustang Bullitt seats in the Ford display on the main floor of Cobo Center.

Recaro Automotive Seating is the premium brand of Adient, the global leader in automotive seating, standing for luxury, extraordinary riding performance, best comfort and ergonomics, and outstanding design. The brand has been fascinating its customers for 112 years with pioneering solutions for the automotive business. Starting as a coach builder, today Recaro is the only car manufacturer that turned into a specialized seat manufacturer, resulting in an unparalleled understanding of the interaction between vehicle driving dynamics, controlled performance riding and the importance of the seating position.

BULLITT and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18).

About Recaro Automotive Seating:

Recaro Automotive Seating is the premium brand of Adient. At seven locations in Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Japan, Mexico, and the USA, we design, manufacture, and market complete seats representative of our core competencies of design, ergonomics, craftsmanship, robustness, lightweight construction, and first-class workmanship, under the brand name Recaro. Recaro Automotive Seating consists of two units: While Recaro Performance Car Seating offers passenger car seats for OEMs and the aftermarket, Recaro Commercial Vehicle Seating focuses on commercial vehicle seats in the OEM and aftermarket segments. Recaro Automotive Seating uses the brand Recaro under a license of the Recaro Holding. For more information, please visit recaro-automotive.com.

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 85,000 employees operating 238 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit adient.com.

Press releases

www.recaro-automotive.com/en/press/news.html

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recaro-partners-with-ford-on-the-special-edition-mustang-bullitt-debuting-at-naias-300582353.html

SOURCE Recaro Automotive Seating