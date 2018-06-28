Recipe Unlimited plans to eliminate plastic straws from its entire restaurant network

VAUGHAN, ON, June 27, 2018 /CNW/ - As part of an extensive journey to reduce waste in all of its restaurants, Recipe Unlimited (formerly Cara Operations) plans to eliminate plastic straws across its entire 19-brand network of restaurants. This includes brands such as Prime Pubs, Landing, Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, East Side Mario's and many more.

"Our goal is to enrich life in Canada...and that extends beyond our restaurants and guests, to our oceans, wildlife and environment," says Frank Hennessey, CEO, Restaurants Unlimited Corporation. "Straws are just one component of the work we're undertaking to eliminate single use plastics from our supply chain and shift to recyclable or compostable materials wherever possible."

Beginning in August, plastic straws will be phased out with the goal of offering only paper straws by end of March 2019. That means only paper straws, which are completely compostable and biodegradable, will be provided with soft drinks in Recipe's Quick Serve restaurants like Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, New York Fries and St-Hubert. And in its Full Service restaurants, only paper straws will be provided and only upon request.

About RECIPE

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation (formerly Cara Operations) is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at April 1, 2018, RECIPE had 1,382 restaurants, 1,321 of which were located in Canada and the remaining 61 locations were located internationally. 85% of RECIPE's restaurants are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.cara.com.

