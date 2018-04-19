|
Record Quarterly Earnings at 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows to Over $6 Billion, Increase in Cash Dividend
1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported a record high net income of $19.12 million for the first quarter of 2018, an improvement of 17.96% compared to $16.21 million reported in the first quarter a year ago. Income before taxes was $25.00 million compared to $24.92 million in the first quarter of 2017. The pretax income comparison was positively impacted by increased net interest income of $6.81 million primarily due to rising lending rates, higher average loan and lease balances and the recognition of a $0.62 million unaccreted purchase discount from an early loan payoff. These positives were offset by a $2.79 million increase in the provision for loan and lease losses to support loan and lease growth and a $4.44 million rise in noninterest expense. Non-recurring first quarter 2018 costs were approximately $1.60 million.
Diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of 2018 was a record high $0.73, versus $0.62 in the first quarter of 2017.
At its April 2018 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, up 9.09% from $0.22 per common share in the prior quarter and up 26.32% from the $0.19 per common share declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on May 7, 2018 and will be paid on May 15, 2018.
According to Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman, "1st Source Corporation had a strong first quarter and crested $6 billion in asset size. We continue to achieve steady net income and see healthy growth in loans, leases, and deposits. Credit quality remains favorable with year-to-date net charge-offs of only $338,000 or 0.03% of average loans and leases. Average loans and leases were up a strong 9.59% for the quarter compared to the same period last year. Average deposits were also up a solid 9.52% from this time last year. Net interest income has increased 15.56% from the first quarter 2017, along with noninterest income increasing 2.15%. Noninterest expenses increased 10.79% from the same quarter of 2017.”
"We have started out 2018 with strong loan growth. As we move deeper into the year, we will continue our focus on organic, core deposit growth to support further loan growth,” added Murphy.
"As always, our mission each day is to help our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. We are looking forward to carrying out this mission for the rest of 2018,” Murphy concluded.
FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Loans
Average loans and leases of $4.59 billion increased $401.55 million, up 9.59% in the first quarter of 2018 from the year ago quarter and have increased $141.99 million, up 3.19% from the fourth quarter of 2017.
Deposits
Average deposits of $4.71 billion grew $409.48 million, up 9.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from the year ago quarter and have increased $22.29 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
First quarter 2018 net interest income of $50.53 million increased $6.81 million, up 15.56% from the first quarter of 2017 and increased $1.72 million, up 3.52% from the fourth quarter of 2017.
First quarter 2018 net interest margin was 3.69%, an improvement of 20 basis points from the 3.49% for the same period in 2017 and increased 12 basis points from the fourth quarter. First quarter 2018 net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.71%, an increase of 18 basis points from the 3.53% for the same period in 2017 and increased 10 basis points from the fourth quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $23.81 million, up $0.50 million or 2.15% from the year ago quarter, and down $1.86 million or 7.26% from the fourth quarter. The growth in noninterest income during the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago was mainly due to higher equipment rental income resulting from an increase in the average lease portfolio, improved debit card income due to growth in those transactions, higher customer swap fees and increased trust and wealth advisory fees, which were offset by reduced gains on the sale of available-for-sale equity securities.
The reduction in noninterest income from the fourth quarter was primarily the result of lower gains on the sale of available-for-sale equity securities, decreased equipment rental income and reduced customer swap fees offset by the receipt of insurance contingent commissions.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $45.56 million, up $4.44 million or 10.79% over the comparable period a year ago and down $1.76 million or 3.71% from the fourth quarter. Excluding depreciation on leased equipment, noninterest expenses were up $3.69 million or 10.41% from the first quarter a year ago. The increase in noninterest expense from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to higher salary expense as a result of normal merit increases and a rise in incentive compensation and higher depreciation on leased equipment as the lease portfolio grew. In addition, non-recurring first quarter 2018 costs were approximately $1.60 million due to consulting fees for a customer relationship management project and information technology projects of $0.70 million, a repossessed asset valuation adjustment of $0.60 million, and trust losses of $0.30 million.
The reduction in noninterest expense from the fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly due to reduced charitable contributions, a decrease in provision for unfunded loan commitments, and lower general collection and repossession expenses offset by increased valuation adjustments on repossessed assets.
Credit
The reserve for loan and lease losses as of March 31, 2018 was 2.10% of total loans and leases compared to 2.10% at December 31, 2017 and 2.13% at March 31, 2017. Net charge-offs of $0.34 million were recorded for the first quarter of 2018 compared with net recoveries of $0.58 million in the same quarter a year ago and down from the $2.11 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter.
The provision for loan and lease losses for the first quarter of 2018 increased $2.79 million from the same quarter a year ago and increased slightly from the fourth quarter.
The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.74% as of March 31, 2018, compared to the 0.63% on March 31, 2017 and the 0.67% on December 31, 2017.
Capital
As of March 31, 2018, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 11.99%, compared to 12.20% at December 31, 2017 and 12.47% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 10.75% at March 31, 2018 and 10.94% at December 31, 2017 compared to 11.11% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 12.22% at March 31, 2018 compared to 12.35% at December 31, 2017 and 12.69% a year ago.
ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION
1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE” and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src.” Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.
1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 23 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, eight Wealth Advisory Services locations and ten 1st Source Insurance offices.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements.” Generally, the words "believe,” "contemplate,” "seek,” "plan,” "possible,” "assume,” "expect,” "intend,” "targeted,” "continue,” "remain,” "estimate,” "anticipate,” "project,” "will,” "should,” "indicate,” "would,” "may” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.
1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source’s competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.
Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE”) basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity.
See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.
(charts attached)
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|1st QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2018
|2017
|2017
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|5,939,574
|$
|5,818,837
|$
|5,437,247
|Earning assets
|5,552,779
|5,418,305
|5,075,410
|Investments
|916,979
|884,209
|839,283
|Loans and leases
|4,588,782
|4,446,794
|4,187,231
|Deposits
|4,708,439
|4,686,145
|4,298,964
|Interest bearing liabilities
|4,154,214
|3,985,709
|3,747,752
|Common shareholders’ equity
|726,242
|719,058
|683,647
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Net interest income
|$
|50,532
|$
|48,814
|$
|43,727
|Net interest income - FTE(1)
|50,744
|49,249
|44,188
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|3,786
|3,622
|1,000
|Noninterest income
|23,807
|25,671
|23,307
|Noninterest expense
|45,557
|47,313
|41,119
|Net income
|19,116
|17,994
|16,206
|PER SHARE DATA
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.62
|Diluted net income per common share
|0.73
|0.69
|0.62
|Common cash dividends declared
|0.22
|0.20
|0.18
|Book value per common share
|27.96
|27.70
|26.46
|Tangible book value per common share(1)
|24.72
|24.47
|23.22
|Market value - High
|54.65
|53.29
|49.11
|Market value - Low
|48.26
|47.16
|42.15
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,950,386
|25,936,508
|25,903,397
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,950,386
|25,936,508
|25,903,397
|KEY RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.31
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.21
|%
|Return on average common shareholders’ equity
|10.67
|9.93
|9.61
|Average common shareholders’ equity to average assets
|12.23
|12.36
|12.57
|End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|10.75
|10.94
|11.11
|Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(2)
|12.22
|12.35
|12.69
|Risk-based capital - Tier 1(2)
|13.29
|13.44
|13.88
|Risk-based capital - Total(2)
|14.54
|14.70
|15.18
|Net interest margin
|3.69
|3.57
|3.49
|Net interest margin - FTE(1)
|3.71
|3.61
|3.53
|Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue
|61.28
|63.52
|61.34
|Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)
|57.47
|60.09
|57.81
|Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases
|0.03
|0.19
|(0.06
|)
|Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases
|2.10
|2.10
|2.13
|Nonperforming assets to loans and leases
|0.74
|0.67
|0.63
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2018
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2017
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|6,051,463
|$
|5,887,284
|$
|5,806,735
|$
|5,687,230
|$
|5,501,526
|Loans and leases
|4,691,097
|4,527,678
|4,436,718
|4,381,314
|4,234,862
|Deposits
|4,781,325
|4,752,730
|4,573,712
|4,482,036
|4,336,976
|Reserve for loan and lease losses
|98,331
|94,883
|93,372
|91,914
|90,118
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|84,124
|83,742
|83,795
|83,848
|83,960
|Common shareholders’ equity
|725,609
|718,537
|710,497
|699,202
|685,934
|ASSET QUALITY
|Loans and leases past due 90 days or more
|$
|123
|$
|459
|$
|208
|$
|178
|$
|344
|Nonaccrual loans and leases
|25,360
|19,405
|15,066
|15,923
|18,090
|Other real estate
|1,184
|1,312
|1,341
|710
|916
|Repossessions
|9,432
|10,114
|12,913
|13,052
|8,121
|Equipment owned under operating leases
|2
|9
|14
|21
|27
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|36,101
|$
|31,299
|$
|29,542
|$
|29,884
|$
|27,498
|(1)
|See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
|(2)
|Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|March 31,
|2018
|2017
|2017
|2017
|
ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|29,404
|$
|73,635
|$
|64,636
|$
|58,429
|Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks
|21,748
|4,398
|34,788
|33,687
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|942,076
|904,033
|893,973
|836,682
|Other investments
|27,265
|25,953
|25,953
|22,458
|Mortgages held for sale
|8,626
|13,123
|11,000
|8,409
|Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:
|Commercial and agricultural
|1,011,700
|929,997
|893,174
|843,757
|Auto and light truck
|511,051
|496,816
|505,126
|430,489
|Medium and heavy duty truck
|280,010
|296,935
|287,975
|290,167
|Aircraft
|868,419
|844,657
|816,120
|783,523
|Construction equipment
|619,219
|563,437
|541,838
|512,545
|Commercial real estate
|748,926
|741,568
|740,345
|723,623
|Residential real estate and home equity
|518,130
|526,122
|524,071
|522,772
|Consumer
|133,642
|128,146
|128,069
|127,986
|Total loans and leases
|4,691,097
|4,527,678
|4,436,718
|4,234,862
|Reserve for loan and lease losses
|(98,331
|)
|(94,883
|)
|(93,372
|)
|(90,118
|)
|Net loans and leases
|4,592,766
|4,432,795
|4,343,346
|4,144,744
|Equipment owned under operating leases, net
|144,129
|139,581
|145,975
|127,323
|Net premises and equipment
|54,841
|54,612
|53,324
|55,167
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|84,124
|83,742
|83,795
|83,960
|Accrued income and other assets
|146,484
|155,412
|149,945
|130,667
|Total assets
|$
|6,051,463
|$
|5,887,284
|$
|5,806,735
|$
|5,501,526
|
LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,030,902
|$
|1,064,271
|$
|1,019,106
|$
|966,903
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,514,299
|1,554,898
|1,493,187
|1,418,395
|Savings
|855,729
|863,588
|825,147
|839,257
|Time
|1,380,395
|1,269,973
|1,236,272
|1,112,421
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,750,423
|3,688,459
|3,554,606
|3,370,073
|Total deposits
|4,781,325
|4,752,730
|4,573,712
|4,336,976
|Short-term borrowings:
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|143,913
|205,834
|148,001
|176,079
|Other short-term borrowings
|212,051
|8,761
|168,764
|103,666
|Total short-term borrowings
|355,964
|214,595
|316,765
|279,745
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|71,335
|70,060
|70,482
|85,479
|Subordinated notes
|58,764
|58,764
|58,764
|58,764
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|58,466
|72,598
|76,515
|54,628
|Total liabilities
|5,325,854
|5,168,747
|5,096,238
|4,815,592
|
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Preferred stock; no par value
|Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock; no par value
|Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively
|436,538
|436,538
|436,538
|436,538
|Retained earnings
|354,608
|339,959
|327,149
|303,009
|Cost of common stock in treasury (2,250,503, 2,268,910, 2,269,544 and 2,282,044 shares at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively)
|(54,602
|)
|(54,628
|)
|(54,643
|)
|(54,940
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(10,935
|)
|(3,332
|)
|1,453
|1,327
|Total shareholders’ equity
|725,609
|718,537
|710,497
|685,934
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|6,051,463
|$
|5,887,284
|$
|5,806,735
|$
|5,501,526
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2018
|2017
|2017
|Interest income:
|Loans and leases
|$
|53,691
|$
|51,381
|$
|44,884
|Investment securities, taxable
|4,568
|3,761
|3,514
|Investment securities, tax-exempt
|571
|585
|683
|Other
|408
|458
|291
|Total interest income
|59,238
|56,185
|49,372
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|6,562
|5,771
|3,734
|Short-term borrowings
|776
|220
|227
|Subordinated notes
|883
|870
|1,055
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|485
|510
|629
|Total interest expense
|8,706
|7,371
|5,645
|Net interest income
|50,532
|48,814
|43,727
|Provision for loan and lease losses
|3,786
|3,622
|1,000
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|46,746
|45,192
|42,727
|Noninterest income:
|Trust and wealth advisory
|5,188
|5,315
|5,001
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,228
|2,393
|2,239
|Debit card
|3,103
|3,090
|2,750
|Mortgage banking
|884
|1,059
|947
|Insurance commissions
|1,958
|1,383
|1,767
|Equipment rental
|7,755
|8,046
|6,832
|(Losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale
|(345
|)
|1,583
|1,285
|Other
|3,036
|2,802
|2,486
|Total noninterest income
|23,807
|25,671
|23,307
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|22,531
|22,839
|21,345
|Net occupancy
|2,866
|2,856
|2,594
|Furniture and equipment
|5,455
|5,505
|4,793
|Depreciation – leased equipment
|6,428
|6,674
|5,680
|Professional fees
|2,017
|2,296
|1,077
|Supplies and communication
|1,553
|1,444
|1,250
|FDIC and other insurance
|698
|648
|623
|Business development and marketing
|1,533
|3,125
|1,652
|Loan and lease collection and repossession
|951
|666
|636
|Other
|1,525
|1,260
|1,469
|Total noninterest expense
|45,557
|47,313
|41,119
|Income before income taxes
|24,996
|23,550
|24,915
|Income tax expense
|5,880
|5,556
|8,709
|Net income
|$
|19,116
|$
|17,994
|$
|16,206
|Per common share:
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.62
|Diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.62
|Cash dividends
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.18
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,950,386
|25,936,508
|25,903,397
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|25,950,386
|25,936,508
|25,903,397
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2018
|December 31, 2017
|March 31, 2017
|Interest
|Interest
|Interest
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|
ASSETS
|Investment securities available-for-sale:
|Taxable
|$
|807,447
|$
|4,568
|2.29
|%
|$
|764,239
|$
|3,761
|1.95
|%
|$
|708,249
|$
|3,514
|2.01
|%
|Tax exempt(1)
|109,532
|695
|2.57
|%
|119,970
|853
|2.82
|%
|131,034
|994
|3.08
|%
|Mortgages held for sale
|7,719
|80
|4.20
|%
|10,654
|107
|3.98
|%
|8,155
|81
|4.03
|%
|Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)
|4,588,782
|53,699
|4.75
|%
|4,446,794
|51,441
|4.59
|%
|4,187,231
|44,953
|4.35
|%
|Other investments
|39,299
|408
|4.21
|%
|76,648
|458
|2.37
|%
|40,741
|291
|2.90
|%
|Total earning assets(1)
|5,552,779
|59,450
|4.34
|%
|5,418,305
|56,620
|4.15
|%
|5,075,410
|49,833
|3.98
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|61,395
|64,356
|59,967
|Reserve for loan and lease losses
|(95,707
|)
|(94,265
|)
|(90,222
|)
|Other assets
|421,107
|430,441
|392,092
|Total assets
|$
|5,939,574
|$
|5,818,837
|$
|5,437,247
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,702,882
|6,562
|0.72
|%
|3,644,989
|5,771
|0.63
|%
|3,345,670
|3,734
|0.45
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|322,257
|776
|0.98
|%
|211,786
|220
|0.41
|%
|267,823
|227
|0.34
|%
|Subordinated notes
|58,764
|883
|6.09
|%
|58,764
|870
|5.87
|%
|58,764
|1,055
|7.28
|%
|Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities
|70,311
|485
|2.79
|%
|70,170
|510
|2.88
|%
|75,495
|629
|3.38
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,154,214
|8,706
|0.85
|%
|3,985,709
|7,371
|0.73
|%
|3,747,752
|5,645
|0.61
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,005,557
|1,041,156
|953,294
|Other liabilities
|53,561
|72,914
|52,554
|Shareholders’ equity
|726,242
|719,058
|683,647
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|5,939,574
|$
|5,818,837
|$
|5,437,247
|Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|(212
|)
|(435
|)
|(461
|)
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)
|$
|50,532
|3.69
|%
|$
|48,814
|3.57
|%
|$
|43,727
|3.49
|%
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustments
|212
|435
|461
|Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)
|$
|50,744
|3.71
|%
|$
|49,249
|3.61
|%
|$
|44,188
|3.53
|%
|(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
|1st SOURCE CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2018
|2017
|2017
|
Calculation of Net Interest Margin
|(A)
|Interest income (GAAP)
|$
|59,238
|$
|56,185
|$
|49,372
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:
|(B)
|– Loans and leases
|88
|167
|150
|(C)
|– Tax exempt investment securities
|124
|268
|311
|(D)
|Interest income – FTE (A+B+C)
|59,450
|56,620
|49,833
|(E)
|Interest expense (GAAP)
|8,706
|7,371
|5,645
|(F)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)
|50,532
|48,814
|43,727
|(G)
|Net interest income - FTE (D-E)
|50,744
|49,249
|44,188
|(H)
|Annualization factor
|4.056
|3.967
|4.056
|(I)
|Total earning assets
|$
|5,552,779
|$
|5,418,305
|$
|5,075,410
|Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I
|3.69
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.49
|%
|Net interest margin – FTE (G*H)/I
|3.71
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.53
|%
|
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio
|(F)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|50,532
|$
|48,814
|$
|43,727
|(G)
|Net interest income – FTE
|50,744
|49,249
|44,188
|(J)
|Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
|23,807
|25,671
|23,307
|(K)
|Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments
|(32
|)
|(1,441
|)
|(1,314
|)
|(L)
|Less: depreciation – leased equipment
|(6,428
|)
|(6,674
|)
|(5,680
|)
|(M)
|Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)
|74,339
|74,485
|67,034
|(N)
|Total net revenue – adjusted (G+J–K–L)
|68,091
|66,805
|60,501
|(O)
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|45,557
|47,313
|41,119
|(L)
|Less:depreciation – leased equipment
|(6,428
|)
|(6,674
|)
|(5,680
|)
|
(P)
|Less: contribution expense limited to gains on investment securities in (K)
|—
|(498
|)
|(462
|)
|(Q)
|Noninterest expense – adjusted (O–L–P)
|39,129
|40,141
|34,977
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)
|61.28
|%
|63.52
|%
|61.34
|%
|Efficiency ratio – adjusted (Q/N)
|57.47
|%
|60.09
|%
|57.81
|%
|End of Period
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2018
|2017
|2017
|
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio
|(R)
|Total common shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|725,609
|$
|718,537
|$
|685,934
|(S)
|Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|(84,124
|)
|(83,742
|)
|(83,960
|)
|(T)
|Total tangible common shareholders’ equity (R–S)
|$
|641,485
|$
|634,795
|$
|601,974
|(U)
|Total assets (GAAP)
|6,051,463
|5,887,284
|5,501,526
|(S)
|Less: goodwill and intangible assets
|(84,124
|)
|(83,742
|)
|(83,960
|)
|(V)
|Total tangible assets (U–S)
|$
|5,967,339
|$
|5,803,542
|$
|5,417,566
|Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (R/U)
|11.99
|%
|12.20
|%
|12.47
|%
|Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (T/V)
|10.75
|%
|10.94
|%
|11.11
|%
|
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|(R)
|Total common shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|725,609
|$
|718,537
|$
|685,934
|(W)
|Actual common shares outstanding
|25,955,171
|25,936,764
|25,923,630
|Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (R/W)*1000
|$
|27.96
|$
|27.70
|$
|26.46
|Tangible common book value per share (T/W)*1000
|$
|24.72
|$
|24.47
|$
|23.22
