Record Quarterly Earnings at 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows to Over $6 Billion, Increase in Cash Dividend

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported a record high net income of $19.12 million for the first quarter of 2018, an improvement of 17.96% compared to $16.21 million reported in the first quarter a year ago. Income before taxes was $25.00 million compared to $24.92 million in the first quarter of 2017. The pretax income comparison was positively impacted by increased net interest income of $6.81 million primarily due to rising lending rates, higher average loan and lease balances and the recognition of a $0.62 million unaccreted purchase discount from an early loan payoff. These positives were offset by a $2.79 million increase in the provision for loan and lease losses to support loan and lease growth and a $4.44 million rise in noninterest expense. Non-recurring first quarter 2018 costs were approximately $1.60 million.

Diluted net income per common share for the first quarter of 2018 was a record high $0.73, versus $0.62 in the first quarter of 2017.

At its April 2018 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, up 9.09% from $0.22 per common share in the prior quarter and up 26.32% from the $0.19 per common share declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on May 7, 2018 and will be paid on May 15, 2018.

According to Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman, "1st Source Corporation had a strong first quarter and crested $6 billion in asset size. We continue to achieve steady net income and see healthy growth in loans, leases, and deposits. Credit quality remains favorable with year-to-date net charge-offs of only $338,000 or 0.03% of average loans and leases. Average loans and leases were up a strong 9.59% for the quarter compared to the same period last year. Average deposits were also up a solid 9.52% from this time last year. Net interest income has increased 15.56% from the first quarter 2017, along with noninterest income increasing 2.15%. Noninterest expenses increased 10.79% from the same quarter of 2017.”

"We have started out 2018 with strong loan growth. As we move deeper into the year, we will continue our focus on organic, core deposit growth to support further loan growth,” added Murphy.

"As always, our mission each day is to help our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. We are looking forward to carrying out this mission for the rest of 2018,” Murphy concluded.

FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

Average loans and leases of $4.59 billion increased $401.55 million, up 9.59% in the first quarter of 2018 from the year ago quarter and have increased $141.99 million, up 3.19% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Deposits

Average deposits of $4.71 billion grew $409.48 million, up 9.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from the year ago quarter and have increased $22.29 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2018 net interest income of $50.53 million increased $6.81 million, up 15.56% from the first quarter of 2017 and increased $1.72 million, up 3.52% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

First quarter 2018 net interest margin was 3.69%, an improvement of 20 basis points from the 3.49% for the same period in 2017 and increased 12 basis points from the fourth quarter. First quarter 2018 net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.71%, an increase of 18 basis points from the 3.53% for the same period in 2017 and increased 10 basis points from the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $23.81 million, up $0.50 million or 2.15% from the year ago quarter, and down $1.86 million or 7.26% from the fourth quarter. The growth in noninterest income during the first quarter compared to the same period a year ago was mainly due to higher equipment rental income resulting from an increase in the average lease portfolio, improved debit card income due to growth in those transactions, higher customer swap fees and increased trust and wealth advisory fees, which were offset by reduced gains on the sale of available-for-sale equity securities.

The reduction in noninterest income from the fourth quarter was primarily the result of lower gains on the sale of available-for-sale equity securities, decreased equipment rental income and reduced customer swap fees offset by the receipt of insurance contingent commissions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $45.56 million, up $4.44 million or 10.79% over the comparable period a year ago and down $1.76 million or 3.71% from the fourth quarter. Excluding depreciation on leased equipment, noninterest expenses were up $3.69 million or 10.41% from the first quarter a year ago. The increase in noninterest expense from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to higher salary expense as a result of normal merit increases and a rise in incentive compensation and higher depreciation on leased equipment as the lease portfolio grew. In addition, non-recurring first quarter 2018 costs were approximately $1.60 million due to consulting fees for a customer relationship management project and information technology projects of $0.70 million, a repossessed asset valuation adjustment of $0.60 million, and trust losses of $0.30 million.

The reduction in noninterest expense from the fourth quarter of 2017 was mainly due to reduced charitable contributions, a decrease in provision for unfunded loan commitments, and lower general collection and repossession expenses offset by increased valuation adjustments on repossessed assets.

Credit

The reserve for loan and lease losses as of March 31, 2018 was 2.10% of total loans and leases compared to 2.10% at December 31, 2017 and 2.13% at March 31, 2017. Net charge-offs of $0.34 million were recorded for the first quarter of 2018 compared with net recoveries of $0.58 million in the same quarter a year ago and down from the $2.11 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter.

The provision for loan and lease losses for the first quarter of 2018 increased $2.79 million from the same quarter a year ago and increased slightly from the fourth quarter.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.74% as of March 31, 2018, compared to the 0.63% on March 31, 2017 and the 0.67% on December 31, 2017.

Capital

As of March 31, 2018, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 11.99%, compared to 12.20% at December 31, 2017 and 12.47% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 10.75% at March 31, 2018 and 10.94% at December 31, 2017 compared to 11.11% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 12.22% at March 31, 2018 compared to 12.35% at December 31, 2017 and 12.69% a year ago.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE” and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src.” Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 23 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, eight Wealth Advisory Services locations and ten 1st Source Insurance offices.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE”) basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION 1st QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 5,939,574 $ 5,818,837 $ 5,437,247 Earning assets 5,552,779 5,418,305 5,075,410 Investments 916,979 884,209 839,283 Loans and leases 4,588,782 4,446,794 4,187,231 Deposits 4,708,439 4,686,145 4,298,964 Interest bearing liabilities 4,154,214 3,985,709 3,747,752 Common shareholders’ equity 726,242 719,058 683,647 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 50,532 $ 48,814 $ 43,727 Net interest income - FTE(1) 50,744 49,249 44,188 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,786 3,622 1,000 Noninterest income 23,807 25,671 23,307 Noninterest expense 45,557 47,313 41,119 Net income 19,116 17,994 16,206 PER SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 Diluted net income per common share 0.73 0.69 0.62 Common cash dividends declared 0.22 0.20 0.18 Book value per common share 27.96 27.70 26.46 Tangible book value per common share(1) 24.72 24.47 23.22 Market value - High 54.65 53.29 49.11 Market value - Low 48.26 47.16 42.15 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,950,386 25,936,508 25,903,397 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,950,386 25,936,508 25,903,397 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.23 % 1.21 % Return on average common shareholders’ equity 10.67 9.93 9.61 Average common shareholders’ equity to average assets 12.23 12.36 12.57 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.75 10.94 11.11 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(2) 12.22 12.35 12.69 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(2) 13.29 13.44 13.88 Risk-based capital - Total(2) 14.54 14.70 15.18 Net interest margin 3.69 3.57 3.49 Net interest margin - FTE(1) 3.71 3.61 3.53 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue 61.28 63.52 61.34 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1) 57.47 60.09 57.81 Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.03 0.19 (0.06 ) Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 2.10 2.10 2.13 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases 0.74 0.67 0.63 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 6,051,463 $ 5,887,284 $ 5,806,735 $ 5,687,230 $ 5,501,526 Loans and leases 4,691,097 4,527,678 4,436,718 4,381,314 4,234,862 Deposits 4,781,325 4,752,730 4,573,712 4,482,036 4,336,976 Reserve for loan and lease losses 98,331 94,883 93,372 91,914 90,118 Goodwill and intangible assets 84,124 83,742 83,795 83,848 83,960 Common shareholders’ equity 725,609 718,537 710,497 699,202 685,934 ASSET QUALITY Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 123 $ 459 $ 208 $ 178 $ 344 Nonaccrual loans and leases 25,360 19,405 15,066 15,923 18,090 Other real estate 1,184 1,312 1,341 710 916 Repossessions 9,432 10,114 12,913 13,052 8,121 Equipment owned under operating leases 2 9 14 21 27 Total nonperforming assets $ 36,101 $ 31,299 $ 29,542 $ 29,884 $ 27,498

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio. (2) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,404 $ 73,635 $ 64,636 $ 58,429 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks 21,748 4,398 34,788 33,687 Investment securities available-for-sale 942,076 904,033 893,973 836,682 Other investments 27,265 25,953 25,953 22,458 Mortgages held for sale 8,626 13,123 11,000 8,409 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount: Commercial and agricultural 1,011,700 929,997 893,174 843,757 Auto and light truck 511,051 496,816 505,126 430,489 Medium and heavy duty truck 280,010 296,935 287,975 290,167 Aircraft 868,419 844,657 816,120 783,523 Construction equipment 619,219 563,437 541,838 512,545 Commercial real estate 748,926 741,568 740,345 723,623 Residential real estate and home equity 518,130 526,122 524,071 522,772 Consumer 133,642 128,146 128,069 127,986 Total loans and leases 4,691,097 4,527,678 4,436,718 4,234,862 Reserve for loan and lease losses (98,331 ) (94,883 ) (93,372 ) (90,118 ) Net loans and leases 4,592,766 4,432,795 4,343,346 4,144,744 Equipment owned under operating leases, net 144,129 139,581 145,975 127,323 Net premises and equipment 54,841 54,612 53,324 55,167 Goodwill and intangible assets 84,124 83,742 83,795 83,960 Accrued income and other assets 146,484 155,412 149,945 130,667 Total assets $ 6,051,463 $ 5,887,284 $ 5,806,735 $ 5,501,526 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,030,902 $ 1,064,271 $ 1,019,106 $ 966,903 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1,514,299 1,554,898 1,493,187 1,418,395 Savings 855,729 863,588 825,147 839,257 Time 1,380,395 1,269,973 1,236,272 1,112,421 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,750,423 3,688,459 3,554,606 3,370,073 Total deposits 4,781,325 4,752,730 4,573,712 4,336,976 Short-term borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 143,913 205,834 148,001 176,079 Other short-term borrowings 212,051 8,761 168,764 103,666 Total short-term borrowings 355,964 214,595 316,765 279,745 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 71,335 70,060 70,482 85,479 Subordinated notes 58,764 58,764 58,764 58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,466 72,598 76,515 54,628 Total liabilities 5,325,854 5,168,747 5,096,238 4,815,592 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock; no par value Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding — — — — Common stock; no par value Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings 354,608 339,959 327,149 303,009 Cost of common stock in treasury (2,250,503, 2,268,910, 2,269,544 and 2,282,044 shares at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively) (54,602 ) (54,628 ) (54,643 ) (54,940 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,935 ) (3,332 ) 1,453 1,327 Total shareholders’ equity 725,609 718,537 710,497 685,934 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,051,463 $ 5,887,284 $ 5,806,735 $ 5,501,526

1st SOURCE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 53,691 $ 51,381 $ 44,884 Investment securities, taxable 4,568 3,761 3,514 Investment securities, tax-exempt 571 585 683 Other 408 458 291 Total interest income 59,238 56,185 49,372 Interest expense: Deposits 6,562 5,771 3,734 Short-term borrowings 776 220 227 Subordinated notes 883 870 1,055 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 485 510 629 Total interest expense 8,706 7,371 5,645 Net interest income 50,532 48,814 43,727 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,786 3,622 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 46,746 45,192 42,727 Noninterest income: Trust and wealth advisory 5,188 5,315 5,001 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,228 2,393 2,239 Debit card 3,103 3,090 2,750 Mortgage banking 884 1,059 947 Insurance commissions 1,958 1,383 1,767 Equipment rental 7,755 8,046 6,832 (Losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale (345 ) 1,583 1,285 Other 3,036 2,802 2,486 Total noninterest income 23,807 25,671 23,307 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,531 22,839 21,345 Net occupancy 2,866 2,856 2,594 Furniture and equipment 5,455 5,505 4,793 Depreciation – leased equipment 6,428 6,674 5,680 Professional fees 2,017 2,296 1,077 Supplies and communication 1,553 1,444 1,250 FDIC and other insurance 698 648 623 Business development and marketing 1,533 3,125 1,652 Loan and lease collection and repossession 951 666 636 Other 1,525 1,260 1,469 Total noninterest expense 45,557 47,313 41,119 Income before income taxes 24,996 23,550 24,915 Income tax expense 5,880 5,556 8,709 Net income $ 19,116 $ 17,994 $ 16,206 Per common share: Basic net income per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 Cash dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,950,386 25,936,508 25,903,397 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,950,386 25,936,508 25,903,397

1st SOURCE CORPORATION DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 807,447 $ 4,568 2.29 % $ 764,239 $ 3,761 1.95 % $ 708,249 $ 3,514 2.01 % Tax exempt(1) 109,532 695 2.57 % 119,970 853 2.82 % 131,034 994 3.08 % Mortgages held for sale 7,719 80 4.20 % 10,654 107 3.98 % 8,155 81 4.03 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 4,588,782 53,699 4.75 % 4,446,794 51,441 4.59 % 4,187,231 44,953 4.35 % Other investments 39,299 408 4.21 % 76,648 458 2.37 % 40,741 291 2.90 % Total earning assets(1) 5,552,779 59,450 4.34 % 5,418,305 56,620 4.15 % 5,075,410 49,833 3.98 % Cash and due from banks 61,395 64,356 59,967 Reserve for loan and lease losses (95,707 ) (94,265 ) (90,222 ) Other assets 421,107 430,441 392,092 Total assets $ 5,939,574 $ 5,818,837 $ 5,437,247 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits 3,702,882 6,562 0.72 % 3,644,989 5,771 0.63 % 3,345,670 3,734 0.45 % Short-term borrowings 322,257 776 0.98 % 211,786 220 0.41 % 267,823 227 0.34 % Subordinated notes 58,764 883 6.09 % 58,764 870 5.87 % 58,764 1,055 7.28 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 70,311 485 2.79 % 70,170 510 2.88 % 75,495 629 3.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,154,214 8,706 0.85 % 3,985,709 7,371 0.73 % 3,747,752 5,645 0.61 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,005,557 1,041,156 953,294 Other liabilities 53,561 72,914 52,554 Shareholders’ equity 726,242 719,058 683,647 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,939,574 $ 5,818,837 $ 5,437,247 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (212 ) (435 ) (461 ) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 50,532 3.69 % $ 48,814 3.57 % $ 43,727 3.49 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 212 435 461 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 50,744 3.71 % $ 49,249 3.61 % $ 44,188 3.53 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Calculation of Net Interest Margin (A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 59,238 $ 56,185 $ 49,372 Fully tax-equivalent adjustments: (B) – Loans and leases 88 167 150 (C) – Tax exempt investment securities 124 268 311 (D) Interest income – FTE (A+B+C) 59,450 56,620 49,833 (E) Interest expense (GAAP) 8,706 7,371 5,645 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 50,532 48,814 43,727 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 50,744 49,249 44,188 (H) Annualization factor 4.056 3.967 4.056 (I) Total earning assets $ 5,552,779 $ 5,418,305 $ 5,075,410 Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 3.69 % 3.57 % 3.49 % Net interest margin – FTE (G*H)/I 3.71 % 3.61 % 3.53 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 50,532 $ 48,814 $ 43,727 (G) Net interest income – FTE 50,744 49,249 44,188 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 23,807 25,671 23,307 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments (32 ) (1,441 ) (1,314 ) (L) Less: depreciation – leased equipment (6,428 ) (6,674 ) (5,680 ) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 74,339 74,485 67,034 (N) Total net revenue – adjusted (G+J–K–L) 68,091 66,805 60,501 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 45,557 47,313 41,119 (L) Less:depreciation – leased equipment (6,428 ) (6,674 ) (5,680 ) (P) Less: contribution expense limited to gains on investment securities in (K) — (498 ) (462 ) (Q) Noninterest expense – adjusted (O–L–P) 39,129 40,141 34,977 Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 61.28 % 63.52 % 61.34 % Efficiency ratio – adjusted (Q/N) 57.47 % 60.09 % 57.81 % End of Period March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio (R) Total common shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 725,609 $ 718,537 $ 685,934 (S) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (84,124 ) (83,742 ) (83,960 ) (T) Total tangible common shareholders’ equity (R–S) $ 641,485 $ 634,795 $ 601,974 (U) Total assets (GAAP) 6,051,463 5,887,284 5,501,526 (S) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (84,124 ) (83,742 ) (83,960 ) (V) Total tangible assets (U–S) $ 5,967,339 $ 5,803,542 $ 5,417,566 Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (R/U) 11.99 % 12.20 % 12.47 % Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (T/V) 10.75 % 10.94 % 11.11 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (R) Total common shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 725,609 $ 718,537 $ 685,934 (W) Actual common shares outstanding 25,955,171 25,936,764 25,923,630 Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (R/W)*1000 $ 27.96 $ 27.70 $ 26.46 Tangible common book value per share (T/W)*1000 $ 24.72 $ 24.47 $ 23.22

