Red Banyan Proudly Welcomes Lennar's Palm Atlantic Division as New Client

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading public relations firm Red Banyan is proud to officially welcome Lennar Palm Atlantic, a division of South Florida's No. 1 homebuilder Lennar, as a new client. Red Banyan will work closely with Lennar Palm Atlantic to provide strategic communications counsel to the fast-growing division. They will also help spread the word about the homebuilder's stunning resort-style communities and exquisite home design collections across the Space Coast, the Treasure Coast, the Palm Beaches and Broward County.

"We are privileged to be working with Lennar Palm Atlantic, a division of top South Florida homebuilder Lennar, as their strategic public relations partner," said Evan Nierman, Red Banyan founder and principal.

"Lennar Palm Atlantic is an unprecedented leader that develops and builds the best and most sought-after new luxury homes and communities in the area, and we look forward to helping them further capitalize on their tremendous success," Nierman emphasized.

All of Lennar Palm Atlantic's homes are filled with exceptional features and finishes that include stainless steel appliances, wood-finish cabinetry, granite countertops, oversized ceramic tile flooring, and much more as part of the Lennar Everything's Included® package.

The company's unforgettable homes are also equipped with Home Automation supported by Amazon and voice control by Alexa to ensure the ultimate in convenience, safety and security.

Situated in the most desirable cities and neighborhoods, some Lennar Palm Atlantic communities now selling onsite with top class amenities include: Andalucia, a contemporary gated neighborhood with exquisite single-family and townhome designs in Lake Worth; BellaSera, offering a beautiful selection of executive and estate homes nestled upon peninsulas in Royal Palm Beach; Kindred Cove, a charming community of new one- and two-story single-family homes in West Palm Beach; and Verona Trace, an enclave of lovely single-family homes and townhomes in Vero Beach.

To learn more, and view a full list of their communities, please visit: http://www.lennarpalmatlantic.com.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a top public relations agency with clients across the country and internationally. With offices in Florida and Washington, D.C., Red Banyan combines a substantive understanding of complex issues with the experience and skills needed to execute campaigns that deliver results. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com, become a fan on the Red Banyan Facebook page and follow the firm on Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's largest builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and retirement homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of the Company's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about the Company may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, http://www.lennar.com.

