18 April 2018

Reduction of share capital by cancellation of own shares

On 15 March 2018, the Annual General Meeting of Danske Bank A/S resolved to reduce the bank’s share capital by nominally DKK 408,741,010 from nominally DKK 9,368,277,220 kr. to nominally DKK 8,959,536,210 by cancelling 40,874,101 treasury shares of nominally DKK 10 each. The Board of Directors has today resolved to complete the capital reduction, and the capital reduction has now been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

After the reduction, Danske Bank A/S’ total share capital amounts to nominally DKK 8,959,536,210, corresponding to 895,953,621 shares of nominally DKK 10 each.

