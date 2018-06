Regarding a judgement of the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Lithuania

The Court of Appeal of the Republic of Lithuania has dismissed judgement of the Panevežys Regional Court in regards with the claims raised by the Swedish investment company East Capital against AB Rokiškio suris CEO Antanas Trumpa and discontinued further proceedings in the case having stated that East Capital was no longer entitled to the claim as the company sold its shares. The Court obliged East Capital to cover a part of litigation costs incurred by by Antanas Trumpa, AB Rokiškio suris and other parties involved in the legal proceedings.

In October 2017, East Capital sold all their shares of AB Rokiškio suris to INVL Asset Management, UAB, the funds of pension and investment. The new owners of the shares of AB Rokiškio suris refused to support the claims raised by East Capital.

The ruling of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania as of 20 June 2018 came into force from the day it was adopted.

