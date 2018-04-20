Renewed Consolidation Called For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than a dozen points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,900-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower following uninspired earnings news and a fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourse were down - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index climbed 15.86 points or 0.84 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,895.18 after moving as low as 1,883.65. Volume was 2.52 billion shares worth 2.69 billion ringgit. There were 505 gainers and 374 decliners.

Among the actives, British American Tobacco surged 8,71 percent, while Telekom Malaysia soared 3.33 percent, YTL Corporation spiked 2.78 percent, IJM Corporation tumbled 2.49 percent, MISC jumped 2.00 percent, Digi.com climbed 1.75 percent, Public Bank advanced 1.00 percent, Maybank collected 0.75 percent, Sime Darby added 0.72 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 0.58 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.50 percent, Petronas Chemicals gathered 0.36 percent, CIMB Group was up 0.14 percent and IOI Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved lower on Thursday after ending Wednesday's session mixed.

The Dow fell 83.18 points or 0.34 percent to 24,664.89, while the NASDAQ slid 57.18 points or 0.78 percent to 7,238.06 and the S&P lost 15.51 points or 0.57 percent to 2,693.13.

A negative reaction to earnings news paced the weakness on Wall Street as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Apple (AAPL) moved lower, while American Express (AXP) beat the street.

In economic news, the Labor Department saw a drop in first-time claims for jobless benefits last week. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said \manufacturing activity picked up steam in April. The Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators increased in line with estimates in March.

Crude oil futures pulled back Thursday after hitting multi-year highs, even as OPEC said that the global oil glut is all but gone. May oil settled lower by 18 cents or 0.3 percent at $68.29/bbl.