Renewed Selling Pressure Likely For Malaysia Shares


(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 0.8 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,860-point plateau although it's expected to turn sharply lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with technology stocks expected to take heavy damage. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials, plantations and industrials were mitigated by weakness from the utilities and telecoms.

For the day, the index was up 2.54 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 1,862.45 after trading between 1,861.56 and 1,867.11. Volume was 2.035 billion shares worth 1.937 billion ringgit. There were 463 gainers and 433 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals spiked 1.60 percent, while Sime Darby jumped 1.57 percent, Astro Malaysia Holdings tumbled 1.46 percent, Genting Malaysia skidded 0.59 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.56 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.50 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added 0.31 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.25 percent, Public Bank gained 0.25 percent, IOI Corporation picked up 0.21 percent, Telekom Malaysia fell 0.19 percent and AMMB and Maybank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks shrugged off early strength Tuesday and plummeted firmly into the red in the afternoon.

The Dow shed 344.89 points or 1.43 percent to 23,857.71, while the NASDAQ lost 211.74 points or 2.93 percent to 7,008.81 and the S&P fell 45.93 points or 1.73 percent to 2,612.62.

The afternoon sell-off was fueled by technology stocks. Social media giant Facebook (FB) led the way lower, extending a recent downtrend following news CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Retail, banking, and energy stocks also came under pressure on the day, while utilities stocks bucked the downtrend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an unexpected deterioration in consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday ahead of U.S. energy inventories data that may reveal another drawdown in crude oil supplies.

