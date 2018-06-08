|
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S’ shares.
Regulatory Release 2 /2018
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jens Bager
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Position/Status
Chairman of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Better Collective A/S
b)
LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares as part of the IPO
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 54
|370,370
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)
Date of transaction
2018-06-08
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Klaus Holse
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Position/Status
Member of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Better Collective A/S
b)
LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares as part of the IPO
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 54
|124,074
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)
Date of transaction
2018-06-08
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Leif Nørgaard
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Position/Status
Member of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Better Collective A/S
b)
LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares as part of the IPO
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 54
|185,185
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)
Date of transaction
2018-06-08
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Søren Jørgensen
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Position/Status
Member of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Better Collective A/S
b)
LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares as part of the IPO
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 54
|51,851
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)
Date of transaction
2018-06-08
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Bumble Ventures ApS
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Position/Status
Closely associated person to Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective A/S, and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, COO of Better Collective A/S
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Better Collective A/S
b)
LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060952240
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares as part of the IPO
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 54
|1,063,374
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e)
Date of transaction
2018-06-08
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.00 a.m. CET on June 8, 2018.
Flemming Pedersen
CFO of Better Collective
Contacts
CFO: Flemming Pedersen +45 2148 0118
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.
