Residential Real Estate Council Releases 'Find a CRS' Search of Top Real Estate Agents Now Available for Alexa, Google Home

CHICAGO, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexa and Google Home users can now ask their devices to help them find the most successful and qualified real estate agent in just a few minutes.

The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC), formerly the Council of Residential Specialists, released the Find a CRS search for voice, which helps users through a guided search of more than 28,000 Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designees nationwide to find the right agent. CRS Designees represent the top 3 percent of REALTORS® in the industry all across the country.

The device will then email them a list of the most relevant CRS Designees, REALTORS® who have completed advanced education and have an outstanding track record of achievement in the field.

"CRS Designees are the most highly qualified and dedicated real estate agents in the industry, and this skill provides a new avenue for other agents and consumers to find them," says Lana Vukovljak, CEO of the Residential Real Estate Council. "As these smart speakers grow in popularity, they present an opportunity for us to generate more visibility for our members, and an opportunity for connection between REALTORS® and consumers."

The search allows users to find a CRS agent first by location, then by specialty, designation, certification, languages spoken and more. Depending on the number of results, the user can hear profiles read aloud or receive an email with more details, including contact information.

To utilize the skill on Alexa, users can enable the Find a CRS skill on the Alexa app and then say, "Alexa, open Find a CRS." To utilize the tool on Google Home, users can simply say, "Ok Google, Talk to Find a CRS."

This marks an advancement in the utility of the Find a CRS directory, which is available in printed form as well as an online search. The directory is primarily used by agents looking to make and receive referrals within the real estate industry, but is open for everyone to use. Only CRS Designees who are members of the Residential Real Estate Council are listed in the directory.

