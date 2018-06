Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following resolutions have been adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Panevezio statybos trestas AB held on 15 June 2018:

1. Removal from the office of the Board members of the Company.

To remove from the office all the Board members of Panevezio statybos trestas AB.

2. Election of the Board members of the Company.

To elect the following persons as the Board members of Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the term of office of 4 (four) years:

Audrius Balcetis,

Audrius Butkunas,

Vilius Grazys,

Justas Jasiunas,

Remigijus Juodvirsis.

3. Approval of the new revision of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Considering amendments of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania, which have and will come into effect after registration of the latest revision of the Articles of Association of the Company, to approve the new revision of the Articles of Association of the Company.

To authorise the CEO of the Company (with the right of re-authorisation) to sign the new revision of the Articles of Association of the Company.

For more information contact:

Dalius Gesevicius

Managing Director

Panevezio statybos trestas AB

Phone: (+370 45) 505 503

Attachment