Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of F-Secure Corporation

Stock exchange release, 4 April 2018 at 17.25 pm (EEST)

The Annual General Meeting of F-Secure Corporation was held on 4 April 2018. The Meeting confirmed the financial statements for the financial year 2017. The members of the Board and the President and CEO were discharged from liability. In addition, the Annual General Meeting made the following decisions:

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share, which will be paid to those shareholders that on the record date of 6 April 2018 are registered in the Register of Shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on 18 April 2018.

Board of Directors and Auditors

It was decided that the annual compensation for the Board members is as follows: for the Chairman EUR 80,000, for the Chairmen of the Personnel and Audit Committees EUR 48,000, members EUR 38,000 and for the member employed by F-Secure Corporation EUR 12,667. Approximately 40% of the annual remuneration will be paid as company shares.

It was decided that the number of Board members is six (6).

The following current members were re-elected: Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Bruce Oreck, Päivi Rekonen and Risto Siilasmaa. Christine Bejerasco was elected as a new member of the Board. The Board elected in its organizational meeting Siilasmaa as the Chairman of the Board. The Board nominated Siilasmaa as the Chairman of the Personnel Committee and Bruce Oreck and Päivi Rekonen as members of the Personnel Committee. Pertti Ervi was nominated as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Päivi Rekonen, Matti Heikkonen and Christine Bejerasco were nominated as members of the Audit Committee.

It was decided that the Auditor's fee will be paid against approved invoice. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was elected the Group's auditor. APA, Mr. Janne Rajalahti acts as the responsible partner.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to repurchase the Company's own shares

It was decided that the Board of Directors may pass a resolution to repurchase a maximum of 10,000,000 own shares of the company in one or multiple tranches with the company’s unrestricted equity. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase also in deviation from the proportional holdings of the shareholders (directed repurchase). The authorization covers the repurchase of shares either in trading at the regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd in accordance with its rules and guidelines, in which case the shares must be purchased at the prevailing market price at the time of repurchase, or through a public tender offer to the shareholders, in which case the price offered must be the same for all shareholders. The repurchased shares will be used for making acquisitions or implementing other arrangements related to the company's business, for improving the company's financial structure, for use as part of the company’s incentive scheme or otherwise for further assigning or cancelling the shares. The authorization includes the right for the Board of Directors to decide upon all other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company’s own shares. The authorization is valid until the next Annual General Meeting however not longer than until June 30, 2019 and the previous authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the 2017 Annual General Meeting regarding the repurchase of the company’s own shares expires upon the new authorization.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and other special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of a maximum of 31,000,000 shares, representing 19.5 per cent of the company’s shares entered in the Trade Register, or the issuance of special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in one or multiple tranches. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as the transfer of treasury shares. The authorization includes the right for the Board of Directors to decide upon all terms and conditions related to the issuance of shares and special rights. The issuance of shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue). The authorization can be used for implementing potential acquisitions, other arrangements or equity-based incentive plans or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors also has the right to decide on the sale of company shares at the regulated market in accordance with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's rules and regulations. The authorization is valid until the next Annual General Meeting however no later than until June 30, 2019, and the previous authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the 2017 Annual General Meeting regarding the issuance of shares and transfer of own shares expires upon the new authorization.

F-Secure Corporation

Samu Konttinen,

President and CEO





Additional information:

F-Secure Corporation

Samu Konttinen, President and CEO,

+358 9 2520 070

Eriikka Söderström, CFO,

+358 40 669 1844

Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager,

investor-relations@f-secure.com

+358 44 373 4693

http://www.f-secure.com/investors