Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Announces Disposition of Warrants in Vendetta Mining

DENVER, CO, March 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF VI") reports that on March 15, 2018, it sold an aggregate of 5,350,000 warrants (the "Sold Warrants") of Vendetta Mining Corp. (the "Company") exercisable for 5,350,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing approximately 4.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares assuming exercise of the Sold Warrants. RCF VI sold: (i) 4,600,000 Sold Warrants with an exercise price of CDN$0.10 per Common Share pursuant to a private agreement with third party purchasers at a price per Sold Warrant of CDN$0.08; and (ii) 750,000 Sold Warrants with an exercise price of CDN$0.13 per Common Share pursuant to a private agreement with a third party purchaser at a price per Sold Warrant of CDN$0.05, for combined gross proceeds of CDN$405,500.

Prior to the disposition of the Sold Warrants, RCF VI owned and controlled 19,409,231 Common Shares and 6,890,000 warrants, representing approximately 19.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Immediately following the disposition of the Sold Warrants, RCF VI owned and controlled, directly or indirectly, 19,409,231 Common Shares and 1,540,000 warrants, representing approximately 16.5% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

RCF VI disposed of the Sold Warrants in accordance with its investment policy. RCF VI may from time to time acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Company.

The Company's head office is located at #1500 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see the Company's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

About Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

RCF VI is a private investment fund existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands.

SOURCE Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.