Resources Global Professionals to Announce Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results on April 4, 2018

Resources Global Professionals ("RGP”), a multinational business consulting firm and the operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN), will announce results of operations for its third quarter of fiscal 2018 ended February 24, 2018, after the close of market on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

This release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, April 4, 2018. The dial-in number for the conference call will be: 877-390-5534. No password is required; simply ask for the RGP conference call.

The conference call will be broadcast in simultaneous listen-only mode on the RGP website at http://ir.rgp.com/events.cfm. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through April 11, 2018 at: 855-859-2056. The conference ID number for the replay is 5367088. The call will also be archived on the RGP website for 30 days thereafter.

ABOUT RGP

RGP is a multinational business consulting firm that helps leaders execute internal initiatives. Partnering with business leaders, we drive internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting; finance; governance, risk and compliance management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management; and legal and regulatory.

RGP was founded in 1996 within a Big Four accounting firm. Today, we are a publicly traded company with over 4,000 professionals, annually serving over 2,600 clients around the world from 74 practice offices.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP has served 87 of the Fortune 100 companies.

The Company is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. More information about RGP is available at http://www.rgp.com. (RECN-F)

