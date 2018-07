Results of the Subscription of Shares Issued in Connection With the Realisation of the Staff Options Programme

A total of 47 former and current employees of AS LHV Group (hereinafter the Company) participated in the issue of shares which was carried out in connection with the realisation of the staff options programme and ended today, subscribing a total of 249,143 shares for a total of EUR 597 943.20. The share issue was thus subscribed 100% by the option beneficiaries.

Further to the results of the subscription of shares, the Management Board of the Company approved, with the resolution adopted today, the final scope of the increase of the Company's share capital as follows:

The Company's share capital will be increased by EUR 249,143, with the Company's share capital thus raised from EUR 25,767,342 to EUR 26,016,485;

Within the framework of the share capital increase, the Company will issue a total of 249,143 new shares with a nominal value of EUR 1 per share.

With the share issue subscribed 100%, there is no need to cancel unsubscribed shares.

All new shares issued by the Company within the framework of the issue of shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on the day after the day when the Company has notified Nasdaq Tallinn about the registration of increase of share capital in commercial register.

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee