Robert D. Steiner, MD, FAAP, FACMG is Named Editor in Chief of Genetics in Medicine to Succeed Jim Evans, MD, PhD, FACMG

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) has announced that Robert D. Steiner, MD, FAAP, FACMG will succeed James P. Evans, MD, PhD, FACMG as Editor in Chief of ACMG's peer-reviewed journal, Genetics in Medicine. Dr. Evans has announced that he will retire at the end of 2018. Steiner has been the Deputy Editor of GIM since 2011 and a section editor since 2006. He is Professor (Clinical) of Pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Chief Medical Officer for PreventionGenetics and geneticist and Medical Director at Marshfield Clinic Health System. After obtaining his MD from the University of Wisconsin, he served as Resident in Pediatrics at The University of Cincinnati/Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Medical Center and then trained in medical genetics at The University of Washington/Seattle Children's Hospital and Regional Medical Center. He is board certified in Pediatrics, Clinical Genetics, and Clinical Biochemical Genetics.

"I couldn't be more delighted knowing that Bob Steiner has been selected as the next Editor in Chief of Genetics in Medicine," said Dr. Evans. "Bob has served as the Deputy Editor for many years now and I have thus had an opportunity to appreciate what a superb Editor in Chief he will make. He has the knowledge, judgement and vision to take GIM to new heights. Under his guidance, I have no doubt that the journal will not only continue to be the 'go-to' journal for anyone involved in medical genetics, but will become a staple for many other specialties, all of which increasingly use genetics and genomics in the care of their patients and in their increasingly genome-oriented research. With knowledge of this appointment, I leave GIM very happily knowing that the journal is in the best of hands!"

ACMG President, Dr. Louanne Hudgins, FACMG, added, "The College is incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Bob Steiner as the next Editor in Chief for Genetics in Medicine. He has the necessary skills and experience to build upon the great success of GIM as fostered by Dr. Jim Evans."

Steiner most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Acer Therapeutics. Prior to joining Acer, Steiner was Executive Director, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Chief Science Officer Marshfield Clinic, and Executive Associate Director, Institute for Clinical and Translational Research (ICTR, NIH CTSA grant), University of Wisconsin. For most of his career, he was a faculty member at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), ultimately serving as Credit Unions for Kids Professor of Pediatric Research, Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular & Medical Genetics, and (tenured) Vice Chair for Research in Pediatrics at Doernbecher Children's Hospital, in Portland, Oregon, USA.



Dr. Steiner is an active clinician in the field of medical genetics, with specific interests in inherited metabolic diseases, metabolic bone diseases, genetic/biochemical/genomic testing, and newborn screening. In addition, he is an accomplished researcher, having served as the Principal Investigator for more than a dozen clinical trials and clinical research studies on Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome (SLOS), Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Phenylketonuria, Lysosomal Storage Diseases, and others. Steiner has authored or co-authored over 150 peer-reviewed original research articles in many high impact journals as well as more than 80 reviews, book chapters, and letters on genetic diseases, genetic testing, and related topics. He's also been a longtime reviewer and award-winning associate or communicating editor for a number of other journals.

Dr. Steiner is a member of several professional societies, including the American Society of Human Genetics, American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders, and the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism. Dr. Steiner has had numerous appointments on national committees and advisory boards including as a member and Treasurer of the Board of Directors of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics and of the Health Care System Research Network Board of Governors, the Institute of Medicine advisory panel on accelerating rare disease research, serving as Chair of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics working group on Pompe disease, as a Standing and Steering Committee member of the Newborn Screening Translational Research Network, as an NIH Study Section member, and as a member of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Therapeutics Committee. He was a member of the expert panel convened in 2005 by the Health Research Services Agency (HRSA) that reviewed the status of newborn screening in the US and recommended expansion of the program to the US Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"I am both thrilled and humbled to be chosen as the next Editor in Chief of Genetics in Medicine," said Dr. Steiner. "Jim Evans has done a spectacular job as EIC and his shoes will be impossible to fill. However, we will continue to build on what Jim and his staff have done for the journal during his tenure and hope to take the journal to new heights. At the same time, we will do everything we can to make sure the journal is highly relevant and each issue greatly anticipated by you, the college membership."

Dr. Steiner will start in the fall of 2018, shadowing Dr. Evans before Evans officially retires at the end of December.

About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)



Founded in 1991, ACMG is the only nationally recognized medical society dedicated to improving health through the clinical practice of medical genetics and genomics. The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (www.acmg.net) provides education, resources and a voice for more than 2,200 biochemical, clinical, cytogenetic, medical and molecular geneticists, genetic counselors and other healthcare professionals, nearly 80% of whom are board certified in the medical genetics specialties. The College's mission is to develop and sustain genetic initiatives in clinical and laboratory practice, education and advocacy. Three guiding pillars underpin ACMG's work: 1) Clinical and Laboratory Practice 2) Education and 3) Advocacy. Genetics in Medicine, published monthly, is the official ACMG peer-reviewed journal. ACMG's website (www.acmg.net) offers a variety of resources including Policy Statements, Practice Guidelines, Educational Resources, and a Find a Geneticist tool. The educational and public health programs of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics are dependent upon charitable gifts from corporations, foundations, and individuals through the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine.

