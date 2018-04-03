ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 23 644 -1,9%  Nasdaq 6 391 -2,9%  Euro 1,2306 0,0% 
03.04.2018 01:41:00

Robert E. Lee's Boyhood Home - For Sale

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Available for the first time in 50 years, we are pleased to offer for sale the Boyhood Home of Robert E. Lee in Old Town Alexandria. Often referred to as the Crown Jewel of Alexandria, the home is a registered Virginia Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1795 by John Potts and sold to William Fitzhugh, the house is also known as the Potts-Fitzhugh House. Among other notable figures, George and Martha Washington were known to have dined and lodged at the home on a number of occasions.

Situated in a half-acre of tranquil gardens, with a separate two-car garage, and encompassing over 8,000 square feet of living space, the property is unique. The subject of a detailed and complete, professional restoration in 2000, it is a newly-functional structure in an antique and beautiful envelope.

The Boyhood Home of Robert E. Leeis listed For Sale by HRL Partners of Washington Fine Properties, offered at $8,500,000. Contact Listing Agents Robert Hryniewicki, Adam T. Rackliffe, and Christopher R. Leary, for more information and inquiries (202-243-1620 or Robert.H@wfp.com).

www.wfp.com 
Phone: 202.243.1620
@HRLPartners

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-e-lees-boyhood-home---for-sale-300623006.html

SOURCE HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

