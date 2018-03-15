Robert Simonds, Chairman And CEO Of STX Entertainment, Promotes Patricia Röckenwagner To Chief Brand Officer

BURBANK, Calif., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Simonds, Chairman and CEO, STX Entertainment, today announced the promotion of executive Patricia Röckenwagner to Chief Brand Officer. In this newly created role, she will oversee all aspects of communications and marketing for the global STX brand, its strategic positioning and the company culture. Röckenwagner will continue to be a key member of STX's leadership team, and will collaborate with the studio's film, digital, television and VR divisions to maximize brand equity.

"With the constant state of change in our industry and STX's meteoric growth, it's more critical than ever to elevate our brand globally," said Simonds. "Patti is one of the most talented and creative executives in the business, and with her strategic counsel, skillful entrepreneurialism and deep expertise across media, entertainment, technology and culture, there is no limit to what we can accomplish together."

"What we have collectively accomplished in just a year is truly remarkable," added Röckenwagner. "From creating the company brand architecture, to crafting our positioning in China and around the world, there is so much potential for telling our story of disruption and innovation. I look forward to working with Bob and the smart, creative STX team to build the media company of the future."

Röckenwagner most recently served as Chief Communications Officer at STX, where she has been a vital member of the management team and was responsible for advancing the company's positioning as a global next-generation entertainment company, bridging the U.S. and Chinese markets. Prior to joining STX, Röckenwagner was Senior Advisor at Advance Vixeid Partners, the independent investment arm of Advance Publications and Condé Nast. In that role, she guided the VC and its portfolio companies on external and go-to-market strategy.

She previously led corporate branding and communications for Condé Nast and before that, held global executive positions at McGraw Hill Financial (now S&P Global), Paramount Pictures, Time Warner Cable, Comcast and AT&T. Röckenwagner started her career in politics, working for Senators Ted Kennedy in Washington, DC, Art Torres in Sacramento and Tom Hayden in Los Angeles.



About STX Entertainment

STX Entertainment is a global, next-generation media company whose mission is to unlock the value of the direct connection stars have with their fans through the development, financing, production, marketing and distribution of film, television, VR, digital video, music and live entertainment content. It is the industry leader in transforming beyond traditional platform-driven content to creating talent-driven enterprises.

The company is led by accomplished businessman Robert Simonds and was co-founded by Bill McGlashan, managing partner of the leading global private investment firm TPG. Other investors include Hony Capital, a leading private equity firm in China; PCCW, Southeast Asia's largest Internet and cable services provider; Tencent Holdings, China's leading provider of online products and services; Liberty Global, the world's largest distribution platform; Dominic Ng, Chairman of East West Bank; DNS Capital (representing the business interests of Gigi Pritzker and her immediate family); and Beau Wrigley, former Chairman and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, among others. With these strategic relationships, the company is uniquely positioned to maximize the impact of content worldwide, with direct passage into the China market.

