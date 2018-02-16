Rockingham Insurance Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution

Rockingham Insurance, one of the ten oldest mutual insurers in the
United States, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of
software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today
announced that Rockingham Insurance has selected Guidewire InsuranceNow™
to modernize its technology platform and transform the way it does
business. The company plans to implement InsuranceNow’s All-in-One
functionality by line of business in three phases. Rockingham Insurance
will start with its dwelling properties line of business and will follow
with its other personal lines – auto, homeowners, mobile homeowners and
umbrella. The final phase will bring in its commercial lines of business
[farmowners, business owners (BOP), etc.]
"Guidewire’s product maturity and market share, as well as their
responsiveness, industry knowledge, and track record of successful
implementations were important factors in our decision-making process,”
said Eugene Vatnik, CIO for Rockingham Insurance. "We look forward to
leveraging the best technology and tools available to continue improving
upon our success, and our team is excited about what the future holds
for our collaboration with Guidewire.”
"Our previous all-in-one system had reached its limits and was no longer
being sold on the market,” said Karen Bowman, project manager for
Rockingham Insurance. "As a small company, having Guidewire manage our
maintenance and updates will enable our employees to focus on their core
competency: providing our policyholders with the very best insurance and
service we can offer. We expect that they will be able to stay current
with our core applications and benefit quickly when technology
enhancements and new integrations are introduced.”
InsuranceNow will enable Rockingham Insurance to:
-
Enhance operational efficiency and productivity throughout the
organization by standardizing policy administration, billing
management, and claims handling processes on a cohesive All-in-One
technology platform; and
-
Increase speed-to-market, business agility, and allow current IT staff
to focus on more strategic initiatives to support the business by
leveraging cloud technology.
"We are pleased to welcome Rockingham Insurance to the Guidewire
community,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software.
"We applaud the company’s mission to evolve its technology foundation,
ensuring that it can continue to meet the insurance needs of its
policyholders, now and in the future, and protect their assets from
perils that threaten their financial well-being. We are excited to begin
our work together.”
Guidewire
InsuranceNow™ is a cloud-based, all-in-one solution that
supports the P&C insurance lifecycle. Its integrated design,
out-of-the-box functionality, and guided approach enable fast
implementation and quick upgrades. Cloud-based delivery and ongoing
operational support by Guidewire provide insurers the freedom to focus
on innovation and respond rapidly to market demands, even when they have
limited IT support.
About Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance is a property & casualty insurance company
providing coverage for homes, autos, farms, rental properties, and
businesses. Rockingham Insurance includes; Rockingham Insurance Company,
Rockingham Casualty Company and Rockingham Mutual Service
Agency. Headquartered in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Rockingham Insurance is
eligible to write business in all fifty states. For almost 150 years,
Rockingham has been insuring the people and companies that make our
community grow and thrive. Rockingham holds an "A” Excellent rating with
A.M. Best Company, a highly regarded assessor of the financial
and management stability of insurance companies. Visit www.rockingham.insure for
more information.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C)
insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change.
We combine three elements – core operations, data and analytics, and
digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers’
ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than
300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more
information, please visit www.guidewire.com.
