Rockingham Insurance Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution

Rockingham Insurance, one of the ten oldest mutual insurers in the United States, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that Rockingham Insurance has selected Guidewire InsuranceNow™ to modernize its technology platform and transform the way it does business. The company plans to implement InsuranceNow’s All-in-One functionality by line of business in three phases. Rockingham Insurance will start with its dwelling properties line of business and will follow with its other personal lines – auto, homeowners, mobile homeowners and umbrella. The final phase will bring in its commercial lines of business [farmowners, business owners (BOP), etc.]

"Guidewire’s product maturity and market share, as well as their responsiveness, industry knowledge, and track record of successful implementations were important factors in our decision-making process,” said Eugene Vatnik, CIO for Rockingham Insurance. "We look forward to leveraging the best technology and tools available to continue improving upon our success, and our team is excited about what the future holds for our collaboration with Guidewire.”

"Our previous all-in-one system had reached its limits and was no longer being sold on the market,” said Karen Bowman, project manager for Rockingham Insurance. "As a small company, having Guidewire manage our maintenance and updates will enable our employees to focus on their core competency: providing our policyholders with the very best insurance and service we can offer. We expect that they will be able to stay current with our core applications and benefit quickly when technology enhancements and new integrations are introduced.”

InsuranceNow will enable Rockingham Insurance to:

Enhance operational efficiency and productivity throughout the organization by standardizing policy administration, billing management, and claims handling processes on a cohesive All-in-One technology platform; and

Increase speed-to-market, business agility, and allow current IT staff to focus on more strategic initiatives to support the business by leveraging cloud technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Rockingham Insurance to the Guidewire community,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. "We applaud the company’s mission to evolve its technology foundation, ensuring that it can continue to meet the insurance needs of its policyholders, now and in the future, and protect their assets from perils that threaten their financial well-being. We are excited to begin our work together.”

Guidewire InsuranceNow™ is a cloud-based, all-in-one solution that supports the P&C insurance lifecycle. Its integrated design, out-of-the-box functionality, and guided approach enable fast implementation and quick upgrades. Cloud-based delivery and ongoing operational support by Guidewire provide insurers the freedom to focus on innovation and respond rapidly to market demands, even when they have limited IT support.

About Rockingham Insurance

Rockingham Insurance is a property & casualty insurance company providing coverage for homes, autos, farms, rental properties, and businesses. Rockingham Insurance includes; Rockingham Insurance Company, Rockingham Casualty Company and Rockingham Mutual Service Agency. Headquartered in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Rockingham Insurance is eligible to write business in all fifty states. For almost 150 years, Rockingham has been insuring the people and companies that make our community grow and thrive. Rockingham holds an "A” Excellent rating with A.M. Best Company, a highly regarded assessor of the financial and management stability of insurance companies. Visit www.rockingham.insure for more information.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements – core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers’ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

