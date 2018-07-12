Rokkan Names New Content Leadership

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Rokkan being named one of Ad Age's Top 10 Agencies to Watch in 2018, Rokkan announced two new production leaders, growing the agency's creative team and capabilities.

Bruce Andreini joins Rokkan as Senior Vice President, Head of Integrated Production, and Jenny Lee joins as Executive Producer. Their roles will continue shaping Rokkan's content creation capabilities, servicing clients like Cadillac, Verizon, Hilton, William Grant & Sons and others. Their roles strengthen the agency's ability to meet client demands for cross-channel content while pushing more nimble production models.

"Bruce and Jenny bring exceptional expertise creating content for clients of all shapes and sizes," said John Noe, CEO, Rokkan. "And as commerce and content continue to collide, it's an imperative for Rokkan to continue to evolve our storytelling ability in tandem with all of the other creative work we do."

Bruce Andreini, SVP, Head of Integrated Production

Bruce Andreini has worked in advertising for twenty years, spending time at Grey, Deutsch, Publicis and most recently, Saatchi & Saatchi. Andreini has produced numerous award-winning campaigns over the years, including work on brands like JCPenney, Chase, Ikea, Snapple, Lenovo and alcohol brands Heineken, Tecate, Miller Lite and Keystone Light. Bruce will head the agency's integrated content production department and help the agency to expand the model and definition for content.

Jenny Lee, Executive Producer

Jenny Lee brings over a decade of production experience with a wide and varied client portfolio to Rokkan. Previously, Lee worked in film and television, lending her talents to TBS and NYC Media before transitioning into advertising. Most recently, as a senior producer at Y&R, she worked on campaigns for Dell, Campbell's Soup, Cirque du Soleil and Pepperidge Farm. At Rokkan she will dedicate the majority of her time to Cadillac with work spanning television, digital, social and virtual reality.

This leadership announcement comes less than two months after Rokkan hired and promoted four new team members. Promotions included James Cockerille, Chief Strategy Officer, and Lindsay Williams, Chief Connections Officer; and new hires Alex Lea, SVP, Executive Creative; and Tammy Hwang, SVP, Strategy, joined the agency in May 2018.

ABOUT ROKKAN

ROKKAN is a creative agency born from digital, delivering strategy and execution for a rapidly changing, constantly connected world. Borrowing its name from the Japanese word for intuition, or "the sixth sense," the agency works with many of the world's leading brands to solve their most critical business challenges. Rokkan partners with companies including Cadillac, American Express, Verizon, Coca Cola, Hilton and others to embrace brave change. Founded in 2000, ROKKAN has grown from a three-person startup into a strategic and award-winning part of the Publicis Groupe, developing some of the most innovative talent in the industry. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram, tweet at @ROKKANmedia, or connect on LinkedIn.

