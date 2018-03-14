Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a world-leading technology and services
company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water, announced
today that the Romanian water utility SC CUP Dunarea Braila SA will
install nearly 30,000 Itron Flodis/Flostar M water meters equipped with
radio modules to address water loss.
CUP Dunarea Braila is the regional water and wastewater operator in
southeastern Romania, which serves more than 280,000 people in 104
towns. To modernize the current water infrastructure, the utility has
decided to install Itron’s Flodis/Flostar M meter equipped with smart
radio modules to replace the utility’s lower precision meters. With the
support of local Itron partner Vestra (Elsaco Group), these meters will
be deployed for residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Mobile data collection allows the utility to reduce meter reading time
and cost, and avoid manual reading mistakes. Smart meters store and
transmit enhanced, advanced data. The utility can use this precise
information and data analysis to monitor water usage, reduce water loss,
detect fraud and optimize water network efficiency.
"This project will enable us to improve water delivery to our customers.
These meters will help reduce water losses due to leaks or measurement
inaccuracies by providing accurate water usage data,” said Silviu
Mangiurea, general manager of CUP Dunarea Braila. "We are pleased to
work with Itron to update our infrastructure with technology to improve
our operational performance and customer service.”
"Designed to provide accurate readings in tough conditions, the
Flodis/Flostar M water meter will equip CUP Dunarea Braila to accurately
measure water consumption and optimize reading processes,” said Mathias
Martin, Itron vice president of sales, EMEA. "We are confident in the
proven success of these meters, with millions in service around the
world.”
