Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water, announced today that the Romanian water utility SC CUP Dunarea Braila SA will install nearly 30,000 Itron Flodis/Flostar M water meters equipped with radio modules to address water loss.

CUP Dunarea Braila is the regional water and wastewater operator in southeastern Romania, which serves more than 280,000 people in 104 towns. To modernize the current water infrastructure, the utility has decided to install Itron’s Flodis/Flostar M meter equipped with smart radio modules to replace the utility’s lower precision meters. With the support of local Itron partner Vestra (Elsaco Group), these meters will be deployed for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Mobile data collection allows the utility to reduce meter reading time and cost, and avoid manual reading mistakes. Smart meters store and transmit enhanced, advanced data. The utility can use this precise information and data analysis to monitor water usage, reduce water loss, detect fraud and optimize water network efficiency.

"This project will enable us to improve water delivery to our customers. These meters will help reduce water losses due to leaks or measurement inaccuracies by providing accurate water usage data,” said Silviu Mangiurea, general manager of CUP Dunarea Braila. "We are pleased to work with Itron to update our infrastructure with technology to improve our operational performance and customer service.”

"Designed to provide accurate readings in tough conditions, the Flodis/Flostar M water meter will equip CUP Dunarea Braila to accurately measure water consumption and optimize reading processes,” said Mathias Martin, Itron vice president of sales, EMEA. "We are confident in the proven success of these meters, with millions in service around the world.”

About Itron

Itron is a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water. We provide comprehensive solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water. Our broad product portfolio includes electricity, gas, water and thermal energy measurement devices and control technology; communications systems; software; as well as managed and consulting services. With thousands of employees supporting nearly 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Itron applies knowledge and technology to better manage energy and water resources. Together, we can create a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

