COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2018 – 6 JULY 2018

Royal Unibrew has today reached agreement on exclusive negotiations to acquire France based Etablissements Geyer Fréres, which owns LORINA craft lemonade, PureThé and InFreshhh brands.

The exclusive negotiations concern the possible acquisition of 100% of the shares of the France based craft lemonade business ‘Etablissements Geyer Fréres’, which owns, produces and distributes the LORINA, PureThé and InFreshhh brands with a focus on organic, artisanal products. The contemplated acquisition of the privately owned Etablissements Geyer Fréres would give Royal Unibrew enhanced access to the French soft drink market and strengthen its export portfolio further. Etablissements Geyer Fréres has production facilities in Munster in the north-east of France and has a significant presence in the USA. The company records annual revenues of about DKK 290 million and operates with market consistent earnings margins.

Prospective realisation of completion of the transaction

If the negotiations are successful, the realisation of a potential transaction will not be subject to any specific regulatory demands or approval from the competition authorities.

The Announcement has been prepared in Danish and English. In case of discrepancy, the Danish version shall prevail.

