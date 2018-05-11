Ruff formally signs a cooperation agreement with Schneider to join hands to promote accelerated realization of IIoT

SHANGHAI, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2018, after a 3-month survey and research, Ruff and Schneider Electric formally signed a cooperation agreement. Both parties will conduct deep product research and development in the field of industrial IoT (IIoT) and join hands to promote faster realization of IIoT objectives.

As a technical innovation firm in IoT, Ruff started involvement in IoT OS in 2014 and has developed the world's first IoT operating system based on the JavaScript development language - Ruff OS. After over two years' R&D and accumulation, it formally launched Ruff v. 1.0 in 2016, bringing easier and more friendly development experience to the development of IoT apps. And, in early 2017, based on Ruff OS, it developed Ruff Plant Insight - a productivity management tool for IIoT, helping factories in the manufacturing industry to achieve digital transformation faster, stably and with low costs.

Moreover, Ruff has conducted in-depth R&D in the field of blockchain, dedicated to deep integration of IoT with blockchain, so that the blockchain technology may better serve IoT and bring more business patterns and business values to clients.

As a global leader in energy efficiency management and automation, Schneider Electric focuses on the development of solutions to connection technologies for managing energies and procedures in a safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable manner.

EcoStruxure is an IoT-based, plug-and-play, open and interoperable architecture and platform of Schneider Electric, applied to terminal markets such as homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries, etc. In 6 professional fields, including power distribution, IT, buildings, machines, factories, and power grids, the EcoStruxure structure and platform promotes full innovations at all levels, from interconnection products to margin control, application, analysis and service, which may create higher values for clients in terms of security, reliability, efficiency, sustainability and interconnection.

