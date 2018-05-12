WARRENDALE, Pa., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April was a busy month for SAE International's standards development teams as 16 technical documents were issued and nearly 90 documents were revised or reaffirmed.

The newly issued documents in April covered a variety of technical subject areas, including: corrosion prevention of electronic parts, fitting assemblies (including unions, elbows, cross beams, tees); microcircuits; terrestrial-based positioning, navigation and timing; and health-ready components.

To date, SAE International has issued 30 new technical documents since January 1; 263 documents have been revised or reaffirmed.

Technical standards set expectations for safety, reliability, and quality while helping companies reduce their costs, increase productivity, and advance new technologies. SAE International's standards repository totals nearly 35,000 documents – of which 11,000 are active and 24,000 historical dating back to the early 1900s.

SAE International has 700 standards development technical committees and 17,000 technical professional volunteers from countries around the world. They serve every aspect of industry from vehicle design and integration to build, manufacture, operate, and maintain; and they address critical issues on everything from fuel to weather conditions, materials to electronics, engine power to energy mandates.

Standards definitions:



Issued – First time a technical report is published. Subject to five-year review.

Revised – An active technical report has been updated and re-published. Subject to five-year review.

Reaffirmed – Technical report which has been reviewed by the technical committee and determined to be current with no need for immediate revision. Subject to five-year review

For more information, please visit https://www.sae.org/standards.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

http://www.sae.org

SOURCE Sae International