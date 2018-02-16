SEMAFO: Positive Mana PFS and Reserve Additions at Mana and Boungou

5-Year Average Target of 413,000 Ounces of Annual Production, AISC $696

MONTREAL, Quebec, Feb. 15, 2018 - SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SMF) (OMX:SMF) today announced positive pre-feasibility study (PFS) results at Mana, the addition of 188,000 ounces of reserves, primarily at Siou underground, and an increase of 203,000 ounces of reserves at Boungou. As a result, the Corporation is providing the following consolidated five-year operational targets.

Table 1 - Five-Year Operational Targets

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2019-2023

Average Production1,2,3 Mana ('000 oz) 192 213 213 213 214 209 Boungou ('000 oz) 226 226 201 186 180 204 418 439 414 399 394 413 AISC1,2,4,5 Mana ($/oz) 906 1,079 887 823 660 871 Boungou ($/oz) 419 405 527 606 626 516 643 733 712 721 643 696 Operating Cash Flow (at $1,300/oz) Total Revenue ($M) 543 571 539 518 512 2,683 AISC ($M) 268 321 295 287 253 1,424 275 250 244 231 259 1,259

1 Mana results are based on the Mana PFS by Micon International Ltd., presented in Appendix 3.

2 Boungou results are based on the updated mine plan presented in Appendix 4.

3 Assumption: Mineral reserves were estimated using a Gold price of $1,200/ oz.

4 All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the total cash cost,

plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs per ounce.

5 The Mana AISC in the PFS has been updated for this analysis. The costs in the PFS are comparable to current costs except for the US/Euro

exchange rate, which has fallen ~10%. Roughly 75% of the AISC is based on CFA, which is linked to the Euro. The AISC has therefore been increased by 10% for the 75% of the cost base.

Highlights of Mana Pre-feasibility Study

Siou underground reserves stand at 3,035,000 tonnes at 5.29 g/t Au for 515,800 ounces

Siou open-pit reserves stand at 1,579,000 tonnes at 3.57 g/t Au for 181,200 ounces

Mana added 188,000 ounces of reserves before depletion, mainly from Siou underground

Mana annual production will average over 200,000 ounces between 2019 and 2023 at an all-in sustaining cost of $810 per ounce at a gold price of $1,200

Pre-production capital expenditure of $51.7 million, to be financed with existing cash

Underground operations eliminate the need to mine 62 million tonnes of open pit waste

Mineral reserves at Mana stand at 18.2 million tonnes at a grade of 2.92 g/t Au for 1,710,300 ounces at year-end 2017 based on a gold price of $1,200 per ounce

Mana Pre-feasibility Study

The Mana PFS provides a revised mine plan for all of Mana, including the Wona-Kona open pit, Siou open pit and Siou underground (see Appendix 3). An updated mineral reserves and resources statement for Mana is provided in Appendix 1.

The PFS investigated the potential for extracting the deeper zone of the Siou deposit using underground mining operations, mainly long-hole stoping. Access to the operations will be through a single portal and a 5.5- by 5.5-meter ramp at a 14-gradient slope. The location of the portal will allow mining in the northern part of the Siou pit to continue uninterrupted. The ultimate size of the underground mining operation will be more than 600 meters along strike by 200 meters deep. Figure 1 illustrates the underground mining layout for the Siou mine.

To view Figure 1 - Underground mining layout for the Siou mine click here: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2357d3e5-87a2-4dbc-9bd4-b105d3b03ac1

The PFS is based on a 2,000-tpd operation using contractor mining with discussions already ongoing with potential contractors. The underground mining costs are estimated at $70 per tonne milled. The 18-month development period is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018.

Table 2 provides an overview of the major milestones for development of Siou underground.

To view Table 2 -Timeline for Development of Siou Underground, click here: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1214c37-5f2f-49c6-8912-25c625afa09e

The mineral reserves and resources were estimated as at December 31, 2017 in accordance with the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum and incorporated into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

The PFS for the Mana Mine was carried out by an in-house team whose work was reviewed by qualified persons from Micon International Ltd. Micon International Ltd. has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with NI 43-101. Further details will be presented in a NI 43-101 compliant report to be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this press release.

Boungou Reserves & Resources Update

The 2017 infill drill program at Boungou added 203,000 ounces of reserves and 201,000 ounces of measured and indicated resources. The additional reserves have been pit-constrained at a $1,200 gold price and are included in the updated reserves and resources statement in Appendix 2. As at December 31, 2017, mineral reserves at Boungou stood at 11.2 million tonnes at 4.11 g/t Au for 1.5 million ounces of gold. The additional reserves support an average production profile of over 200,000 ounces per year between 2019 and 2023 at an average AISC of $516 per ounce. The updated Boungou mine plan is presented in Appendix 4.

An internal trade-off study was conducted on the West Flank in order to determine whether open pit or underground was the optimal mining approach. Open-pit mining provided better returns compared to an underground mining method. The remaining underground resources are included in the measured and indicated category, but are not included in the mine plan. Given the open-pit option, no pre-feasibility study is necessary.

The mineral reserves and resources were estimated as at December 31, 2017 in accordance with the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum and incorporated into National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mineral reserves and resources estimates for the Boungou Mine were carried out by an in-house team under the direction of Michel Crevier P.Geo MScA, Vice-President, Exploration and Mine Geology and SEMAFO's Qualified Person.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

Appendix 1 - 2017 Reserves and Resources

Mana, Burkina Faso1,2,3

DEPOSITS DECEMBER 31, 2017 INFERRED Tonnage Grade (g/t Au) Ounces4 MANA1.2.3 WONA-KONA 3,466,000 2.96 329,600 NYAFÉ 151,000 5.87 28,400 FOFINA 67,000 4.20 9,100 YAHO 223,000 0.78 5,600 FILON 67 6,000 6.32 1,100 FOBIRI 578,000 1.39 25,800 MAOULA 2,628,000 1.62 137,100 SIOU 2,093,000 3.86 259,900 YAMA 58,000 1.33 2,500 TOTAL 9,270,000 2.68 799,100

1 The Corporation indirectly owns 90% of SEMAFO Burkina Faso S.A. which directly holds the interest in the Mana Mine reserves and resources.

2 Mineral reserves and resources were estimated using a gold price of $1,200 and $1,400 per ounce, respectively.

3 All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves.

4 Rounding of numbers of tonnes and ounces may present slight differences in the figures.

Appendix 2 - Consolidated Reserves and Resources

PROPERTY Mana1.2.4.5.6 Tapoa1.2.4.5.6 Yactibo1.3.4.5.7 Total (Boungou Mine) (Nabanga Project) MINERAL RESERVES Proven Tonnes 9,124,000 1,584,000 - 10,708,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.96 6.45 - 3.48 Ounces 868,600 329,000 - 1,197,600 Probable Tonnes 9,107,000 9,611,000 - 18,718,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.88 3.72 - 3.31 Ounces 841,700 1,150,000 - 1,991,700 TOTAL MINERAL RESERVES Tonnes 18,231,000 11,195,000 - 29,426,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.92 4.11 - 3.37 Ounces 1,710,300 1,479,000 - 3,189,300 MINERAL RESOURCES (exclusive of reserves) Measured Tonnes 8,723,000 62,000 - 8,785,000 Grade (g/t Au) 1.49 1.86 - 1.49 Ounces 416,600 4,000 - 420,600 Indicated Tonnes 34,800,000 4,768,000 - 39,568,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.04 2.66 - 2.11 Ounces 2,280,200 408,000 - 2,688,200 TOTAL M&I Tonnes 43,523,000 4,830,000 - 48,353,000 Grade (g/t Au) 1.93 2.65 - 2.00 Ounces 2,696,800 412,000 - 3,108,800 Inferred Tonnes 9,270,000 855,000 1,840,000 11,965,000 Grade (g/t Au) 2.68 2.08 10.00 3.76 Ounces 799,100 57,000 590,000 1,446,100

1 The Corporation indirectly owns a 100% interest in all of its permits. except for the permits held by SEMAFO Burkina Faso S.A. and SEMAFO Boungou S.A., respectively, in which the Government of Burkina Faso holds a 10% interest.

2 Mineral reserves and resources at Mana and at Tapoa (Boungou Mine) were estimated using a gold price of $1,200 and $1,400 per ounce. respectively.

3 Mineral resources at Yactibo Permit Group (Nabanga project) were reported above a 5.0 g/t Au cut-off grade.

4 Rounding of numbers of tonnes and ounces may present slight differences in the figures.

5 All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves.

6 As of December 31. 2017.

7 As of June 30. 2015.

Appendix 3 - Mana Consolidated Life of Mine Plan

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 TOTAL

LOM SIOU UG Ore

processed (t) - 65,

000 654,000 704,000 704,000 705,

000 204,

000 - 3,

036,

000 Head

grade (g/t) - 5.23 5.61 4.97 5.34 5.35 4.92 - 5.29 Recovery (%) 96% 96% 96% 96% 96% 96% 96% - 96% Gold

recovered (oz) - 10,531 113,

206 107,

953 116,

055 116,

450 31,

041 - 495,

237 Cash

operating

cost

per tonne ($/t) 1 - 22 106 93 93 81 79 - 90 SIOU Waste (t) 12,

835,

000 15,

205,

000 - - - - - - 28,

040,

000 Ore

processed (t) 711,

000 867,000 - - - - - - 1,

578,

000 Head

grade (g/t) 3.5 3.63 - - - - - - 3.57 Recovery (%) 96% 96% - - - - - - 96% Gold

recovered (oz) 76,

734 97,212 - - - - - - 173,

945 Cash

operating

cost

per tonne ($/t) 1 70 68 - - - - - - 69 WONA Waste (t) 21,

126,

000 22,

566,

000 32,

189,

000 19,

822,

000 16,

602,

000 8,

050,

000 3,

203,

000 6,

286,

000 129,

844,

000 Ore

processed (t) 1,

411,

000 1,

277,

000 1,

646,

000 1,

683,

000 1,

683,

000 1,

698,

000 1,

337,

000 1,

606,

000 12,

341,

000 Head

grade (g/t) 2.31 2.53 2.31 2.4 2.2 2.2 2.35 1.97 2.27 Recovery (%) 81% 81% 81% 81% 81% 81% 81% 81% 81% Gold

recovered (oz) 85,

050 84,

047 99,

234 105,305 96,

553 97,418 81,

786 82,

371 731,

764 Cash

operating

cost

per tonne ($/t) 1 60 66 70 52 47 35 30 33 49 Other (Nyafé

+ Yama

+ Rompad + Fofina) Gold recovered (oz) 19,

694 - - - - - 52,

378 - 72,

073 MANA

CONSOLIDATED Waste (t) 34,

066,

000 37,

771,

000 32,

189,

000 19,

822,

000 16,

602,

000 8,

050,

000 14,

772,

000 6,

286,

000 169,

558,

000 Ore

processed (t) 2,

475,

000 2,

209,

000 2,

300,

000 2,

387,

000 2,

387,

000 2,

403,

000 2,

463,

000 1,

606,

000 18,

230,

000 Head

grade (g/t) 2.62 3.04 3.25 3.16 3.13 3.12 2.78 1.97 2.92 Recovery (%) 87% 89% 88% 88% 89% 89% 75% 81% 86% Total Gold

recovered (oz) 181,

478 191,

790 212,

441 213,

258 212,

608 213,

868 165,

205 82,

371 1,

473,

019 Cash

operating

cost per

tonne ($/t) 1 63 65 80 64 61 49 41 33 58 Sustaining

capital ($) 10,

319,

000 8,

000,

000 18,

523,

000 13,

016,

000 7,

000,

000 3,

000,

000 3,

000,

000 - 62,

858,

000 All-in

sustaining

cost ($/oz) 2 968 843 1,004 825 766 614 685 702 809 Initial

capital

expenditure -

Siou UG 14,

496,

000 37,

175,

000 - - - - - - 51,

671,

000 Gold @

1,200/oz Revenues

- Gold sales 217,

773,

000 230,

148,

000 254,

929,

000 255,

910,

000 255,

130,

000 256,

641,

000 198,

246,

000 98,

845,

000 1,

767,

622,

000 Total

all-in

sustaining

expense ($) 175,

684,

000 161,

695,

000 213,

341,

000 175,

916,

000 162,

905,

000 131,

251,

000 113,

224,

000 57,

791,

000 1,

191,

807,

000 Operating

cash-flow ($) 42,

089,

000 68,

453,

000 41,

588,

000 79,

994,

000 92,

225,

000 125,

390,

000 85,

022,

000 41,

054,

000 575,

815,

000

1 Cash operating cost per tonne is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and is calculated using total operating costs related to tonnes processed (which includes capitalized stripping activities) over tonnes processed.

2 All-in sustaining cost is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the total mining operation expenses (which includes capitalized stripping activities), plus sustainable capital expenditures.

2018

(pre

prod

uction) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 TOTAL

LOM Boungou Waste

(t) 13,

485,

000 6,

803,

600 24,

934,

000 24,

887,

000 25,

211,

000 26,

499,

000 21,

872,

000 20,

457,

000 649,

000 164,

797,

600 Ore

process

sed

(t) 180,

000 449,

000 1,

343,

000 1,

343,

200 1,

343,

200 1,

343,

200 1,

343,

200 1,

343,

200 1,

343,

200 1,1

63,

800 11,

195,

000 Head

grade

(g/t) 1.85 4.87 5.58 5.60 4.99 4.61 4.46 3.00 2.10 2.00 4.11 Reco

very

(%) 90.1% 93.3% 93.7% 93.7% 93.5% 93.5% 93.5% 91.0% 91.0% 89.6% 92.9% Total

Gold

recov

ered

(oz) 9,

646 65,

592 225,

757 226,

600 201,

486 186,

142 180,

086 117,

895 82,

527 67,

051 1,

362,

783 Cash

operating

cost

per tonne

($/t)1 75 67 66 76 81 81 79 52 38 66 Sustain

ing

capital ($) 2,

758,

000 3,992,

000 3,

892,

000 4,

000,

000 4,

000,

000 4,

000,

000 4,

000,

000 4,

000,

000 4,

000,

000 34,

642,

000 All-in

sustain

ing

cost

($/oz)2 555 419 405 527 606 626 934 895 719 570