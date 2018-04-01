ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 23 644 -1,9%  Nasdaq 6 391 -2,9%  Euro 1,2305 0,0% 
Live Nation Entertainment Aktie [WKN DE: A0H0VZ / ISIN: US5380341090]

02.04.2018 23:49:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. - LYV

NEW YORK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation" or the "Company") (NYSE: LYV).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Live Nation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On April 1, 2018, The New York Times reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether certain of Live Nation's business practices are in violation of a consent decree negotiated in connection with approving Live Nation's merger with Ticketmaster in 2010.  The article reported, in part, that officials at the Department of Justice "have been reviewing complaints that Live Nation, which manages 500 artists . . . has used its control over concert tours to pressure venues into contracting with its subsidiary, Ticketmaster."  Following this news, Live Nation's share price has fallen as much as $4.22, or 10.01%, during intraday trading on April 2, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-live-nation-entertainment-inc---lyv-300622940.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

