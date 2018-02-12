ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 24 103 1,1%  Nasdaq 6 581 1,9%  Euro 1,2331 0,2% 
Patterson Companies Aktie [WKN: A0B6VB / ISIN: US7033951036]

31.03.2018 01:17:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Patterson Companies, Inc. - PDCO

NEW YORK, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCO).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Patterson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Patterson and two other dental suppliers, alleging that the companies violated U.S. antitrust laws "by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners." On this news, Patterson's share price fell $1.71 or 5.19%, to close at $31.21 on February 13, 2018.

Then, on March 1, 2018, Patterson revised its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance from continuing operations to a range of $2.13 to $2.18 per share.  On this news, Patterson's share price fell $7.47 or 23.65%, to close at $24.11 on March 1, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-patterson-companies-inc---pdco-300622380.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

08.03.18 Patterson Companies Underweight Barclays Capital
08.12.17 Patterson Companies Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.11.17 Patterson Companies Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.17 Patterson Companies Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.08.17 Patterson Companies Sell Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

