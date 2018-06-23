ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post.

The Washington Post's 2018 Top Workplaces are determined based on feedback collected via an anonymous employee survey conducted by the independent research firm. The survey results were compared to over 3,000 companies that were nominated and SPA was selected for the Top Workplace recognition among 50 other medium sized companies

SPA received very high ratings on leadership connections, company values and ethics, employee development, communication, pay and benefits, work-life balance and business development.

"We pride ourselves in hiring high quality people, providing a professional working culture and ensuring all employees have the chance to grow and develop through education and training opportunities," said SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine. "Our employees are the backbone of our company and the reason for our success. They bring their education, experience and talent to every client, every day, resulting in high-quality, significant analysis and results. The Top Workplace recognition is a direct result of anonymous feedback from our employees. So to receive this recognition is extremely inspiring," he said. "I am proud of their commitment to the company and our clients and honored to accept this Top Workplace recognition, on their behalf, for the fifth year in a row."

SPA provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national security objectives. For more information, visit www.spa.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spa-selected-as-a-2018-washington-post-top-workplace-300671162.html

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.