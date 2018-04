SSH ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM



SSH appoints a new Vice President of Global Sales



Mr. Sami Ahvenniemi (45 years) has been appointed as the Vice President of Global Sales and member of the Executive Management Team of SSH Communications Security starting April 16, 2018.



Sami is a software industry veteran with over 20 years of experience from global software sales. Sami knows SSH well, having worked at SSH in executive positions in 1998-2002 and 2012-2015 both in Finland and the US. Sami has also served as an executive, chairman, or board member in several successful technology companies such as Behaviosec, Bluegiga Technologies, Neo4j, Sensinode, and most recently as co-founder at Kontena. Sami has also been a partner and board member in one of the most successful Finnish venture capital firms, Conor Venture Partners.



Sami holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Industrial Engineering from the Helsinki University of Technology (currently Aalto University).



"Sami brings us a proven sales management and execution skill set with deep knowledge not only of SSH products and cybersecurity but also cloud and DevOps domains. He will be a key contributor in developing our sales processes and helping us drive our sales. I welcome Sami on board and look forward to working closely with him,” says Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer of SSH Communications Security.





SSH announces new Executive Management team



Executive management team of SSH Communications Security consists of:

Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer

Sami Ahvenniemi, Global Sales

Simo Karkkulainen, Chief Digital Officer

Jussi Löppönen, Head of PrivX Business Program and Product Management

Jussi Mononen, Business Development

Niklas Nordström Chief Financial Officer

Markku Rossi, Chief Technology Officer

Joe Scaff, USA Operations and Customer Services